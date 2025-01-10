EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet's Romance with Kylie Jenner Enraging His Fans so Much They Are Plotting Deadly Revenge on Young Actor — ‘He Doesn’t Have Enough Security!'
Crackpot fans of Timothée Chalamet are so angered by his blossoming romance with Kylie Jenner they are plotting to attack him.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal that the star, 29, recently had security upgraded at his home after he was handed priceless unreleased songs by Bob Dylan as he prepared for the lead role in the biopic.
However, the laidback star turns up for press interviews without minders, making him an easy target for crackpots.
A source told us: "Timothée is a very laid back kinda guy who doesn't want to walk around LA behind a wall of muscle. Let's hope he doesn't come to regret this relaxed attitude."
His love for Jenner, 27, has so enraged some fans they are sharing plans to mete out deadly revenge on the actor and have even scoped out his pad.
One person said on Reddit after they appeared at the Golden Globes ceremony: "He doesn’t seem to have enough security. His house seems an easy in."
Another wrote: '"I always assumed he was more highbrow than to hook up with someone from that wretched clan, but I stand corrected."
Yet another simply said: "I curse Chalamet."
Another suggested he might be mentally ill, perhaps he had been paid to be there: "Maybe Kris (Jenner, Kylie's mother and manager) wrote him a big fat check to take her special little girl as his date. He probably made more on this date than his take home from the movie."
In another discussion group on Reddit, it was suggested Chalamet's former fans planned to physically attack him on the red carpet and, disgracefully, shared a method.
In the event, there was no such action taken.
We reported last month how he was forced to upgrade security at his home after being handed a secret treasure trove of 12 hours of gold dust unreleased Dylan tracks.
He was scared he'd be targeted by crooks and cranks after the folk legend handed him the new music to help him prepare for the Dylan biopic.
The star said the gesture left him with sleepless nights about the haul's security, before adding: "I mean I feel so deeply respectful of his world. I don't want to be flippant about it. It's not like it is braggadocious."
A film industry source added: "Tim was rightly worried about the security of the tapes. There are plenty of crazy fans of Dylan who would literally kill to get their hands on the new music.
"A team of security experts gave his place the once over because he was stricken with fear that he could become a target for an obsessed nut. They made a few changes and left him feeling a lot happier."
The flick came out on Christmas Day.
Dylan has spoken to praise how Chalamet plays his younger self in the new film, A Complete Unknown, calling him a "brilliant actor".
In the work from Logan director James Mangold, the actor portrays Dylan, now 83, as a young folk artist arriving in New York City in 1961 through to his contentious embrace of electric rock’n’roll in 1965.
His romance with Jenner started in Paris in January 2023, when both were invited to attend a Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week.
She had recently split from rapper Travis Scott, the father of her two young children. Chalamet had been single for a while and had previously dated Madonna's daughter Lourdes, so he clearly wasn't put off by Jenner's fame.