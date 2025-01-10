EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet's Romance with Kylie Jenner Enraging His Fans so Much They Are Plotting Deadly Revenge on Young Actor — ‘He Doesn’t Have Enough Security!'

However, the laidback star turns up for press interviews without minders, making him an easy target for crackpots.

A source told us: "Timothée is a very laid back kinda guy who doesn't want to walk around LA behind a wall of muscle. Let's hope he doesn't come to regret this relaxed attitude."

His love for Jenner, 27, has so enraged some fans they are sharing plans to mete out deadly revenge on the actor and have even scoped out his pad.

One person said on Reddit after they appeared at the Golden Globes ceremony: "He doesn’t seem to have enough security. His house seems an easy in."