Home > Celebrity > Jessica Alba

How Jessica Alba Desperately Sought Family Therapy Years Before Shocking Divorce From Husband Cash Warren

Photo of Jessica Alba
Source: MEGA

Alba found herself in therapy years before her divorce.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Jan. 10 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Jessica Alba tried all that she could to save her family, even seeking out professional help.

The 43-year-old and her husband, Cash Warren, decided to part ways after nearly 17 years of marriage this month, but the actress found herself in therapy before the split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jessica alba and cash warren headed for divorce
Source: MEGA

Alba sought out family therapy when she noted issues in her relationship with her eldest daughter.

According to recent reports, Alba and Warren called it quits on their marriage, with the reason behind the decision still unknown. The couple tied the knot in in 2008 and share three children together: daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and a son, Hayes, seven.

And while the family looked like all was well in social media posts and on public outings, the actress revealed she was putting in the work to get everyone back on track.

She previously said: "Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff. And I was like, 'I don’t want to live like this. This is not fun.'"

jessica alba cash warrens relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

The two recently revealed they are done with their marriage.

Alba continued: "I didn’t want us to have a wedge between us. As her mother, when I say something, she’s going to hear it as an argument or as me trying to control her. I wanted there to be someone who could explain things in a way I couldn't.

"What I said to Honor was, 'I want to be a better parent to you, and this is your forum to basically talk about everything that gets on your nerves that I do.'"

At the time, Alba noted the importance of therapy and how it positively impacted her family.

She told Real Simple: "It put me in check. Like, ‘Yeah, I totally do that. And I’m sorry. I’m going to work on that.’ It gave her a little bit of perspective too—that I’m not the bad guy; I’m just being a parent.

"... Therapy gets you talking about what's going on with you and unearths the things that aren't feeling the best or might be confusing, or things that make you happy."

jessica alba and cash warren headed for divorce
Source: MEGA

Warren had previously been seen without his wedding ring.

Meanwhile, a source said Alba had "put in the work" at therapy for her family, and added: "She's been open about her personal struggles over the years... she just wants what's best for Honor, Haven, Hayes.

One year later, the Hollywood star fueled divorce rumors after she was spotted without her wedding ring at the pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday, January 4. In addition, she was seen in Rome without her wedding ring during an outing with film producer Andrea Iervolino.

Warren also hinted at a possible broken marriage when he was seen in Los Angeles last week without his ring.

jessica alba cash warrens relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

A reason behind the split has yet to be revealed.

Fans of Alba also noted how the Honest Company founder left out any mention of her husband in a New Year's post on Instagram.

She captioned: "Gratitude. Here's to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.

"Sending hugs to everyone going through it… cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let's goooo!"

