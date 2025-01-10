How Jessica Alba Desperately Sought Family Therapy Years Before Shocking Divorce From Husband Cash Warren

According to recent reports, Alba and Warren called it quits on their marriage, with the reason behind the decision still unknown. The couple tied the knot in in 2008 and share three children together: daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and a son, Hayes, seven.

And while the family looked like all was well in social media posts and on public outings, the actress revealed she was putting in the work to get everyone back on track.

She previously said: "Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff. And I was like, 'I don’t want to live like this. This is not fun.'"