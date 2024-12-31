Jay-Z's Legal Team Claims Allegations Against Rapper Are 'Too Old to Pursue' After He Was Accused of 'Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl' in Disturbing Lawsuit

Jay-Z and his lawyer are banking on a legal loophole in their latest attempt to get his rape lawsuit thrown out of court.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper's legal team has claimed the sexual assault lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman, identified only as Jane Doe, who alleged she was just 13 years old when she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, is "too old to pursue."

His new tactic comes days after a New York federal judge refused the rapper's motion to identify the woman, who is now 24 years old.