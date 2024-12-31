Award-Winning CNN anchor Aaron Brown Dead at 76 From Pneumonia — 'He Had a Genuine Ability to Connect with Viewers'

Veteran CNN anchor Aaron Brown has died at age 76 from pneumonia. RadarOnline.com can reveal the former television news frontman, famous for his praised coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, passed away on Sunday in his home state of Washington D.C.

Family spokesperson Molly Levinson confirmed the news on Tuesday. Brown, a Minnesota-based radio talk show host and former ABC News anchor, initially dove right into coverage to cover the 9/11 attacks in 2001, reporting live for 17 hours straight.

His reports from the roof of CNN's Manhattan office made him a trusted presence for American viewers. Former producers also praised Brown for his guidance and exceptional writing skills. Former CNN correspondent Susan Candiotti said Brown "had such a chemistry on camera", adding: "He had a genuine ability to connect with viewers. It felt as though he was talking directly to you."

David Fitzpatrick, a producer who collaborated with Brown on the acclaimed 2004 tsunami coverage in Indonesia, shared how Brown always aimed to work with "the very best of people". He praised: "It was remarkable when we received a compliment from him. He was a signature anchor during his prime time. His legacy will mean concise writing, concise presentation, and a calm demeanor in the face of crisis. Impactful, insightful, and measured.

"His essays – his writing – was especially powerful on major stories of the day – and painted a picture that made you think." In 2002, Brown won the Edward R. Murrow Award for his 9/11 coverage, though he remained humble about his role and expressed deep admiration for the first responders.

He also received numerous accolades during his journalism career, including three Emmy Awards. Before joining CNN, Brown relocated from Seattle, Washington, where he had worked at local TV stations for 15 years, to New York City to become the founding anchor of ABC's World News Now.

Brown spent nearly a decade at ABC, first leaving World News Now to report for World News Tonight with Peter Jennings and Nightline. He later went on to anchor the Sunday edition of Good Morning America.

However, it was at CNN where he left a lasting impact — even before he was officially scheduled to be on air. After roughly four years with the network, Brown left in November 2005 during a shakeup when Anderson Cooper took over his time slot.

Reflecting on his time as an anchor, Brown acknowledged the challenge of balancing serious journalism with a "ratings-driven environment", admitting some of what occurred was more about television than journalism. He also confessed to feeling uncomfortable in the "tabloid" world of cable news and believed viewers sensed his discomfort. After CNN, Brown became the Rhodes chair in public policy at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where he gained recognition as a respected lecturer.