Besotted ‘90210’ Star AnnaLynne McCord’s Rugby Badboy Boyfriend Danny Cipriani ‘Blew £600 a Month on Drugs’ – Says His Heartbroken Estranged Wife

Danny Cipriani's wife filed for divorce over the rugby player’s drug use and his relationship with AnnaLynne McCord.

Aug. 11 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

AnnaLynne McCord’s Boyfriend, Danny Cipriani, allegedly spent an absurd amount of money a month on narcotics, according to his estranged wife.

Danny Cipriani's wife discussed the rugby player's drug abuse problem.

Cipriani’s wife, Victoria Rose, 42, filed for divorce over the rugby player’s drug use and his relationship with the 90210 star. She claims he "blew £600 ($765 USD) a month on drugs", which he usually bought on Instagram.

Victoria told outlets: “I got so sick of it. It started to upset me. Everyday he said he wouldn’t do drugs. Then by midday, he’d be back on them ... Danny was taking loads of prescription drugs and I just said, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Danny called his new girlfriend AnnaLynne McCord a ‘miracle’.

Victoria said: “The thing with Danny is, he could be on mushrooms and talking to you and you would have no idea. He functions so well on them.”

“Then he has times he will take lots to get high and be on another planet. Most of the time it was taking small amounts. Constantly eating bits of the chocolate throughout the day.”

In his autobiography, Who Am I?, Danny opened up about an experience he had on shrooms in 2020 when he became convinced Victoria was trying to kill him.

She added: “Danny genuinely believes it is helping him on his quest for inner peace.

Cipriani allegedly spent anywhere from $400-$700 a month on drugs.

Danny called AnnaLynne a “miracle” as she documented their whirlwind romance on Instagram in May.

In one clip, Danny showed off his fit body as AnnaLynne gave him a peck on the cheek.

The 90210 actress wrote: “It’s your heart…I would follow it to the ends of the earth. #sacredalchemy … also, you make me laughhhhhhhh sooooo hard! You’re my elixir.”

Danny reshared the reel on his own Instagram and wrote: “My miracle. I feel like I am in a dream every day with you.”

Victoria also said she felt “humiliated” when Danny began a relationship with AnnaLynne after their split.

She admitted to shouting at women, “He’s my husband”, before discovering what she described as “flirtatious messages” when she looked through his phone.

“I was shocked, heartbroken,” she revealed. “They weren’t sexts, but they were telling women they were beautiful and about the connections he felt to them. Not the kind of thing you want to read your husband sending.”

Victoria regretted ignoring Cipriani’s reputation as a “lothario” before their marriage, saying she felt she had the “wool pulled over her eyes”.

The Sun interviewed Victoria about estranged husband.

