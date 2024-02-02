Home > News Darius Rucker's Ex Kate Quigley Calls Him 'D-Bag' Over Drug Arrest Years After Her Near-Fatal Overdose Source: WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE; @kateqfunny/Instagram Kate Quigley called her ex-boyfriend's arrest "karma." By: Whitney Vasquez Feb. 2 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Darius Rucker's ex-girlfriend Kate Quigley has something to say about his arrest — calling it "karma." Quigley accidentally overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl in September 2021 with a group of friends, resulting in three of them losing their lives. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Rucker was taken into custody on Thursday after it was discovered the 14 pills found in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop in 2023 were magic mushrooms. He was released after he paid his $10k bond.

Source: MEGA Darius Rucker was taken into custody on Thursday after it was discovered the 14 pills found in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop in 2023 were magic mushrooms.

Quigley had no sympathy for her ex when she heard about his arrest. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the comedian wrote, "Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma." She followed that up by posting a bikini shot and commenting, "Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma." However, her opinion on Ruckus' legal issues did not sit well with social media users, who ripped her apart with their replies.

Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma. ♥ — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) February 2, 2024

"Worry about your sobriety first. It’s pretty obvious you have emotional issues," one person commented. "Didn’t you overdose? Guess that was karma too," shared another. "Don’t put negativity out there, comes back exponentially. Live your life positive & do good things," posted a third.

RadarOnline.com broke the news — Rucker's arrest stems from a routine traffic stop in February 2023. The Hootie & The Blowfish frontman was pulled over while driving his GMC Pickup after the cop noticed his expired license plates. During the stop, the officer "smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle," according to the affidavit obtained by this outlet.

The officer searched the vehicle and discovered a "clear bagging" containing "14 unstamped purple pills in a jar and a suspected black THC pen in the packaging which read 88.5% THC." Rucker said he did not know what the pills were and claimed his girlfriend, Summer, gave him the items. After being informed that the officer was going to search him, the Only Wanna Be With You singer gave up "what appeared to be a small marijuana blunt" from his right front pocket. At the time, Ruckus wasn't arrested, with the cop stating that he "was released from the scene without charges, pending the identification of the 14 gray/purple pills."

Source: WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE He was booked on three separate charges, which are all misdemeanors.

The pills were later tested and identified as "Psilocyn, a schedule 1 controlled substance," also known as psychedelic mushrooms. It's unclear why it took police nearly one year after the incident to take Ruckus into custody in Williamson County, Tennessee, around 10 AM on Thursday. He was booked on three separate charges, which are all misdemeanors. His attorney said that Rucker "is fully cooperating with authorities."

