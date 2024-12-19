Inside the Nightmarish Final Days of One of World's Most Famous Sex Gurus — From Being Worshipped For Filming 'Lover's Guide' To Dying a 'Hermit 'With $90K Coke Habit
Iconic sex guru Wendy-Ann Paige spent her final days living like a "hermit" following severe mental health battles – and a $90,000 cocaine habit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Paige was scraping by on just $8 a day, despite previously being a millionaire and a household name, and was found dead in her small apartment in the south of England last Friday aged 61.
Her partner Christian Bines, 50, said: "I just woke up and she was dead. She wouldn't move and was already gone. They reckon she may have overdosed on tablets in the night.
"I remember the evening before she said she wasn't in pain any more.
"She'd been in agony ever since falling down some steps when going to the cinema in October last year.
"The accident left her with a slipped disc in her back, a broken collarbone and arm, which she never truly recovered from."
Paige found fame when she became the face of the groundbreaking sex-education video, The Lovers' Guide, in 1991.
It was so explicit it had an 18 certificate and showed Paige having real orgasms during sex with her then partner Tony Duffield, and a graphic scene of a male model masturbating.
The video rocketed up the sales charts, beating Disney's Little Mermaid and Bruce Willis action movie Die Hard to the number one spot.
At the age of 28, Paige was thrust into the limelight and landed a publicist and five sexpert book deals.
She wrote the best-selling Sextrology in 1994, a guide to finding the ideal sexual partner through astrology, and became a newspaper astrologist and sex columnist.
Paige recalled: "I would take calls from readers and the phone lines would not stop."
She was working as a marketing director in 1989 when she met Duffield, then 36, a sound engineer with the British ska band Madness.
He had visited the office to see a friend who worked there. Paige caught his eye and the pair bonded as he fixed her filing cabinet.
Duffield was married with a child at the time, but "relentlessly pursued" Paige.
She said previously: "In the end, I gave in. Tony and his ex-wife were into swinging and they advertised in a swingers' magazine for 'real people' to appear in a sex education video.
"He left his wife for me and asked me if I wanted to do it instead."
Paige recalled how the video's expert doctor, Andrew Stanway, asked her to go to his house and masturbate in front of him for her audition.
She said: "I wasn't nervous, I was a natural. I had a thoroughly good time and after I orgasmed he said, 'You're hired!'"
The Brit filmed all her X-rated scenes at a film studio in London.
She explained: "There were 35 male crew in the room and cameras everywhere, just one female. After I finished, I said, 'Can I do it again? '"
Paige, whose mom Daisy died of ovarian cancer when she was just 19, had not told her soldier dad William about the video
She said: "Although he was shocked, he was very proud of me and even watched the video after the reporter left, which was very embarrassing indeed."
Paige married Duffield in Las Vegas in 1992 but their marriage began to suffer because, she claimed, he was jealous of her fame and couldn't "keep up" with her in the bedroom.
Paige said: "Sex with Tony was like going on a busman"s holiday. I was bored. I wanted more adventurous sex. I loved sex and had a huge appetite for it. Tony had had a heart bypass, he couldn't keep up with me and would just lie on his back."
Paige got a taste for cocaine and jetted all over the world to party with rock stars.
She said: "I found doing cocaine more enjoyable than having sex with Tony. At one point I was spending £70k ($90k) a year on it – that's not including the drugs the rock stars gave me."
On her last days, her partner Bines added: "She lived a very simple life. She would even go without the basics, some days she wouldn't even eat.
"She went from so much money to nothing. She was such a lovely person. Imagine going from all that to where she ended up."