Inside the Nightmarish Final Days of One of World's Most Famous Sex Gurus — From Being Worshipped For Filming 'Lover's Guide' To Dying a 'Hermit 'With $90K Coke Habit

RadarOnline.com can reveal Paige was scraping by on just $8 a day, despite previously being a millionaire and a household name, and was found dead in her small apartment in the south of England last Friday aged 61.

Iconic sex guru Wendy-Ann Paige spent her final days living like a "hermit" following severe mental health battles – and a $90,000 cocaine habit.

Paige's success courtesy of 'Lovers' Guide' turned her into a household name but she claims that made husband Duffield 'jealous'.

Her partner Christian Bines, 50, said: "I just woke up and she was dead. She wouldn't move and was already gone. They reckon she may have overdosed on tablets in the night.

"I remember the evening before she said she wasn't in pain any more.

"She'd been in agony ever since falling down some steps when going to the cinema in October last year.

"The accident left her with a slipped disc in her back, a broken collarbone and arm, which she never truly recovered from."