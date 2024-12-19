Sabrina Carpenter Issues Withering Attack on Dating in First Comments on Love Life Since Barry Keoghan Split: 'Plenty of Fish in the Sea is a Big Fat Lie!'

Sabrina Carpenter has finally spilled the tea on dating following her recent split from actor Barry Keoghan. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 25-year-old pop princess slammed the claim there's "plenty of fish in the sea" as a "big, fat lie" just weeks after calling it quits with the Saltburn star.

Source: MEGA Carpenter slammed the 'plenty of fish in the sea' saying as a 'big fat lie' just weeks after her breakup.

The comment came as Carpenter surprised the audience at Jack Antonoff's annual The Ally Coalition talent show event on Tuesday night, where the two performed their song Slim Pickins. Speaking to the crowd, the former Disney Channel star revealed she and Antonoff drew inspiration from the saying "there's plenty of fish in the sea" while crafting the song.

Source: MEGA Carpenter and Keoghan confirmed their split earlier this month due to having busy schedules.

The Espresso hitmaker then slammed the expression to be a "big fat lie, I think". The shocking statement was the first time Carpenter opened up about her love life since news of her breakup with Keoghan, 32, made waves earlier this month.

The pair, who first sparked romance rumors when spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles last December, was confirmed to have "taken a break," as an insider said they were "both young and career-focused". Another insider detailed the ex-couple's struggles further, adding: "It’s been challenging for their relationship since she started going on tour and has been gone a lot. "Their schedules were not aligning. All the time spent apart, it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding."

Further sources claimed Keoghan was "very devoted to Sabrina's happiness", but they are "at different places in their lives". It has allegedly been "challenging for their relationship since she started going on tour and has been gone a lot," and "their schedules were not aligning".

The source also said Carpenter was being "pulled in so many directions" and didn't have time to "commit to a relationship". They added: "She barely has time for herself, let alone for a relationship."

Keoghan revealed he's prioritizing fatherhood and wants his two-year-old son, Brando – from his previous relationship with Alyson Sandro Kierans – to be proud of him as a role model. The actor took a hit, however, when rumors quickly swirled, he cheated on Carpenter with influencer Breckie Hill.

Source: MEGA; @breckiehill/Instagram; MEGA Keoghan was quickly slammed with rumors claiming he cheated on the singer with influencer Breckie Hill.

Keoghan swiftly addressed the breakup after deactivating his Instagram amid the harsh speculation. He wrote on X: "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to. I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.

Source: MEGA The father addressed the rumors and slammed people who 'attacked his character' and 'everything he's worked for'.