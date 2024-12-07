Crabby Kevin Costner 'Dreading' Christmas Holiday Face-Off with Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Over Their Kids: 'It's So Bitter!'

Costner had claimed his ex was using his Yellowstone income to reach her child support figure, however, he said he was no longer being paid for the Paramount+ show after his exit.

Despite the loss, Baumgartner is still doing well for herself as earlier this year she moved into a $22,000-a-month rental in Montecito, two miles from her new man Connor's home.

A source previously mentioned: "They are together all the time and the talk among their mutual friends is that they're moving toward an official engagement and wedding."

And this has ruffled Costner's feathers as the insider added: "It makes Kevin sick. He feels like he's been stabbed in the back and never got an apology from Josh.

"Kevin's craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he's hearing how happy Christine is and rumors of a wedding.”