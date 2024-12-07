Crabby Kevin Costner 'Dreading' Christmas Holiday Face-Off with Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Over Their Kids: 'It's So Bitter!'
Kevin Costner is feeling sick over having to deal with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner during the holidays.
The Yellowstone actor and his ex were involved in a brutal court battle after she filed for divorce in May 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Baumgartner has already found a new love amid all the drama — Costner's own ex friend Josh Connor. The couple are planning to tie the knot as well, which doesn't bode well for the trio's potential run-in this holiday season.
A source said: "[Connor] is the last person Kevin wants to lay eyes on.
"Kevin can't stand the thought of spending time and breaking bread with Christine after everything she put him through."
The insider continued: "Kevin still harbors resentment and anger toward Christine. She's far from his biggest fan, too."
Baumgartner completely took the Hollywood star by surprise when she filed for divorce in 2023 after 18 years of marriage and three kids, Cayden, 17; Hayes, 15; and Grace, 14. The exes share joint and physical custody.
The source added: "Kevin used to look forward to the holidays, as Christine made everything so beautiful, but now he's dreading it. Though he's have to keep a straight face for the sake of his kids, who he clearly loves."
The mom-of-three asked her ex-husband for $161,592 in child support, but Costner gained a small victory after a judge ordered him to pay $63,209 a month in instead.
Costner had claimed his ex was using his Yellowstone income to reach her child support figure, however, he said he was no longer being paid for the Paramount+ show after his exit.
Despite the loss, Baumgartner is still doing well for herself as earlier this year she moved into a $22,000-a-month rental in Montecito, two miles from her new man Connor's home.
A source previously mentioned: "They are together all the time and the talk among their mutual friends is that they're moving toward an official engagement and wedding."
And this has ruffled Costner's feathers as the insider added: "It makes Kevin sick. He feels like he's been stabbed in the back and never got an apology from Josh.
"Kevin's craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he's hearing how happy Christine is and rumors of a wedding.”
To make matters worse, Costner's romance with singer Jewel amounted to nothing, and his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, completely bombed at the box office.
"His divorce wasn't cheap. He’s paying Christine $63,000 in child support and he still gives his kids a lot more money on top of that. But this film investment is the real killer. It's been a giant piano hanging over his head," a source said earlier this year, and added Costner is "not a very good businessman".
The Dances With Wolves director, 69, was married to his first wife, Cindy, from 1978 to 1994.
