Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg 'On Desperate Hunt for a Man' – And Diva Is After One 'Old and Horny'

whoopi goldberg on desperate hunt for a man
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg revealed she's on a desperate hunt for a man, describing her ideal as 'old and horny'.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg is on the hunt for love, but sources said the 69-year-old, notorious for her stinky fanny belches, isn't looking for a guy her age – she likes them old and horny, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to grandkid Amara Skye Dean, whose mom is Whoopi's daughter Alexandra "Alex" Martin Dean, the caustic comic "had a boyfriend that was, like, 90 years old."

whoopi goldberg on desperate hunt for a man
Source: MEGA

Goldberg is on the hunt for an old, horny man who doesn’t mind her stinky sense of humor.

She added: "Some old white man named John... a billionaire. She used to sneak off and have [s**] appointments."

And Whoopi recently admitted to a taste for grumpy old men on The View, confessing that one bedmate was 40 years older.

An insider revealed: "She's dated an older guy before and says it was the best time she ever had."

whoopi goldberg on desperate hunt for a man
Source: MEGA

Goldberg reminisced about her wild times with grumpy old billionaires 40 years her senior.

And now that she has slimmed down and is living healthier, "she's ready to get out there and have some casual fun."

The insider noted: "The older guys are great, she says. She'd definitely date an 80-year-old or even another 90-year-old. He won't be so demanding and will do as he's told, and it'll be harder for him to run away."

The opinionated host also knows "most older adults are good talkers and love to reminisce, and Whoopi is ready for some intellectual banter with people other than the hot-tempered ladies on The View," added the source.

whoopi goldberg on desperate hunt for a man
Source: MEGA

Struggling with love and marriage, Goldberg admitted her ego, anger, and flatulence aren’t helping, despite past relationship with Danson.

Just recently on the show, Whoopi, who also counts Cheers hunk Ted Danson as a former lover, was moaning about being a three-time loser at marriage and hadn't been able "to get it right".

The insider added: "Whoopi's been basically undatable, and the ego and anger issues, of course, the flatulence plus don't help.

"But she's certain that can all be forgiven with an old fellow."

