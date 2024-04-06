Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Says Trump Supporters Are Not a 'Dangerous MAGA Cult'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld strongly disagrees with those who think Donald Trump's supporters are dangerous cult followers whose minds have been "hijacked," RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On Friday's episode of The Five, the co-host disputed statements made by "cult expert" Steven Hassan during an appearance on MSNBC.

Hassan, who was previously in a cult himself, told MSNBC's Joy Reid he felt the former president's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement had deluded its followers.