Chinese President Xi Jinping HUMILIATES Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau On Camera After Pair's Conversation Leaks
Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted and humiliated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a previous conversation between the two world leaders was leaked to the press, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking confrontation reportedly took place on Wednesday, when Jinping and Trudeau, as well as upwards of 20 other world leaders, met in Bali, Indonesia for this year’s G20 economic forum.
According to Daily Mail, President Jinping was frustrated that a conversation he and Trudeau had on Tuesday was leaked to the media by Canadian government sources.
“Everything that we discussed yesterday has been leaked to the papers and that's not appropriate,” Jinping fumed as he spoke to Trudeau via a translator.
“And that's not the way the conversation was conducted,” the Chinese president added during the tense conversation that was caught on video.
“Well in Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue, which we will continue to have,” Trudeau responded.
“We will continue to look to work constructively together but there will be things that we will disagree on,” the Canadian Prime Minister explained before the pair’s exchange came to an end, leaving Trudeau to reportedly wander off alone.
Jinping and Trudeau’s conversation was the first time the two world leaders have shared face-to-face dialogue since 2019.
On Tuesday, and again on Wednesday, Trudeau reportedly brought up the fact that China is allegedly interfering with Canadian affairs – something Trudeau wants to end immediately.
“I have raised the issue of interference with our citizens,” Trudeau said during a news conference, “it is important to be able to have a dialogue about this.”
“It's extremely important we continue to stand up for the things that are important for Canadians,” he added while speaking to reporters at the G20 summit.
After Jinping and Trudeau’s awkward confrontation on the sidelines of the economic forum, the Chinese president reportedly canceled a meeting he previously had scheduled with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Although a Downing Street spokesperson said the meeting between Jinping and Sunak had been canceled due to “scheduling issues,” other sources claimed the previously planned G20 schedule had been “disrupted” as a result of the incident in Poland where a missile killed two people.