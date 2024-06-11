Your tip
Leaked Memo: FBI Security Clearance Probe Tried to Unmask Whether Employee Supports Ex-Prez Donald Trump

FBI officials conducting a top-secret security clearance review faced scrutiny this week.

By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

FBI officials conducting a top-secret security clearance review faced scrutiny this week for allegedly delving into the political leanings and personal views of a longtime employee, RadarOnline.com can report.

The incident, which reportedly unfolded in the spring of 2022, involved inquiries about the employee's support for ex-President Donald Trump, the employee’s stance regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and the employee’s alleged participation in a Second Amendment rally.

The incident involved inquiries about the FBI employee's support for Donald Trump.

Also surprising was the revelation that the security clearance of the employee – whose identity remains confidential – was ultimately revoked following interviews that corroborated their allegiance to Trump, support for gun rights, and reservations about the COVID vaccine.

According to Just the News, the bombshell case came to light through internal memos obtained by the outlet on Monday.

The leaked memos reportedly detailed the arguably unethical line of questioning by FBI agents from the Security Division.

Several witnesses were said to have been interrogated about the employee's political affiliations and beliefs during the controversial security clearance review.

The employee's security clearance was revoked following interviews about the employee's allegiance to Trump, support for gun rights, and reservations about the COVID vaccine.

According to the leaked memos, the FBI agents asked witnesses whether the unnamed FBI worker had “attended the Richmond Lobby Day event” in January 2021 – the rally for supporters of the Second Amendment which took place in Virginia that year.

The FBI’s notes also reportedly referred to the agent they were vetting as a “gun nut” who engaged in “no promotion of violence.”

The employee's attorney, Tristan Leavitt, has since raised concerns about the probe and cited alleged political bias within the FBI.

Leavitt highlighted that the employee faced scrutiny merely for attending a lawful protest in Washington D.C.

The FBI agents asked witnesses whether the unnamed FBI worker had “attended the Richmond Lobby Day event” in January 2021.

Leavitt's letter to the DOJ inspector general denounced the FBI's focus on political ideologies in security clearance reviews and branded it as an abuse of authority.

“Instead of limiting its investigation to legitimate issues, SecD acted as if support for President Trump, objecting to COVID-19 vaccinations, or lawfully attending a protest was the equivalent of being a member of Al Qaeda or the Chinese Communist Party,” Leavitt wrote on Monday to Inspector General Michael Horowitz while asking for an investigation into the matter.

“The FBI’s intentions are made clear by the questions it chose to put in black and white on a government document,” Leavitt added.

The employee’s attorney also cited a Supreme Court ruling regarding the termination of public employees for political patronage purposes and argued that the employee’s First Amendment rights were violated by the FBI.

The employee’s attorney cited a Supreme Court ruling regarding the termination of public employees for political patronage purposes.

Also surprising were allegations that Leavitt’s client was not the only FBI employee to be punished for information exposed during bureau’s top-secret security clearance reviews.

At least two sources familiar with the matter told Just the News that there was further evidence that additional information was gathered during FBI security clearance reviews on the political views of other employees – suggesting that the controversial practice was not isolated to just the one employee.

