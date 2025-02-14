'Womanizing Animal Butcher' RFK Jr. Announces His Top Priority As Donald Trump's New National Health Advisor

Surrounded by his family and standing beside Trump in the Oval Office, Kennedy said: "For 20 years I've gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country."

He went on to praise the 78-year-old president, saying he has kept every promise since they met last August.

His swearing-in came hours after he was confirmed by the Senate following a nasty confirmation battle.