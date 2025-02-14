Your tip
'Womanizing Animal Butcher' RFK Jr. Announces His Top Priority As Donald Trump's New National Health Advisor

Photo of Robert F Kennedy Jr
Source: MEGA

Robert F Kennedy Jr was accompanied by wife Cheryl Hines at the White House where he was officially sworn in as the nation's new Health Advisor.

Feb. 14 2025, Updated 11:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has signaled his main priority after being appointed President Trump's new Health Secretary.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran politician, 71, vowed to end the childhood chronic disease epidemic as he was sworn into his new role at the White House on Thursday.

Embedded Image

Kennedy vowed to end the childhood chronic disease epidemic during passionate speech surrounded by his family.

Surrounded by his family and standing beside Trump in the Oval Office, Kennedy said: "For 20 years I've gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country."

He went on to praise the 78-year-old president, saying he has kept every promise since they met last August.

His swearing-in came hours after he was confirmed by the Senate following a nasty confirmation battle.

Embedded Image

Kennedy also thanked Trump for sticking to his promise of handing him the job if he became president.

Kennedy was put under the microscope and blasted by Democrats for his past anti-vaccine work and promoting conspiracy theories.

In the end, he was confirmed nearly along party lines with a 52 to 48 vote.

Senator Mitch McConnell was the lone Republican to vote with every single Democrat against his confirmation.

McConnell, a polio survivor, slammed Kennedy in a statement, saying the vaccine skeptic had a record of "trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions."

Embedded Image

Trump paid tribute to Kennedy during his speech, but his appointment wasn't well received by all.

McConnell said Kennedy "failed to prove he is the best possible person to lead America’s largest health agency."

Democrats, while praising efforts to improve Americans' health, blasted Kennedy's appointment.

They claimed he was unqualified and spent years undermining and rejecting scientific data.

His new role caps a turbulent year for Kennedy, who has managed to cling onto his marriage to actress Cheryl Hines, 59, despite his alleged affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, 32.

The pair’s rumored romance was revealed last September, and it resulted in the reporter being placed on leave by New York Magazine and splitting from her longterm partner.

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Kennedy has managed to cling onto his marriage despite reports of alleged affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

Kennedy, meanwhile, patched things up with wife Hines, despite the fact she temporarily removed her wedding ring.

She's now set to document her husband’s affair in a tell-all book about her life, which the Curb Your Enthusiasm star is currently writing.

Kennedy has also been the subject of an investigation by environmentalists, after his daughter revealed in a magazine interview he once cut off the head of a beached whale with a chainsaw and took it to his New York home on the roof of his car.

The interview, which was conducted 12 years ago, came to light once again last summer.

Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy, now 36, said: "Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet.

"We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us."

