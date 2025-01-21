Donald Trump Officially Welcomes Diet Coke Button Back to Oval Office Desk as He Moves into The White House to Kick off 2nd Term as President
Forget the champagne... now that Donald Trump is back in the White House, the Diet Coke is flowing!
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump's beloved soda button is back and ready for four more years of thirst quenching.
As promised, a red button held within a special wooden box resides once more on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. Once pressed, a staffer is summoned to bring the thirsty president an ice-cold Diet Coke.
Trump is known to be a big guzzler of the bubbly cola, with some reports suggesting he downs a dozen cans a day. The president even made sure to keep the beverage flowing throughout his inauguration events, including at his inauguration luncheon.
The Georgia-based company has been so appreciative of the president's loyalty, they honored him with a special commemorative bottle of Diet Coke for his first day back in office.
The 8 oz. glass bottles feature a label with an image of the White House and text that reads "The Inauguration of the President of the United States." It also features the date of Trump’s special day.
The company shared a photo of the bottle and special packaging it comes in. Another snap showed Trump kicking back and enjoying a cold Diet Coke with the company's CEO.
A caption explained: "Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey."
Fans who are hopping to get their hands on the real thing could find themselves out of luck. The company notes that there are only a "limited quantity of Diet Coke bottles commemorating the 47th President of the United States" which will "not be available for sale."
The special keepsakes were passed out to White House staffers and guests at inauguration events.
The job of satisfying Trump's thirst previously fell to Walt Nauta, his personal valet. All Trump had to do was push the big red button on his desk, and Nauta would bring him a glass of Diet Coke on a silver tray.
Of course, pushing a big red button in the Oval Office ended up frightening some people – especially since the man behind the desk has access to nuclear capabilities.
It was a fact that Trump enjoyed joking about, as he once said: "Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button."
As Trump moves back in today, the nearly 100 employees of the White House residency staff have already moved Joe Biden out – all in the course of about five hours.
The staff includes butlers, maids, housekeepers, chefs, cooks, doormen, florists, curators, electricians, plumbers, storekeepers, and engineers, among others.
The employees don't take political sides and stay on from president to president. Kate Andersen Brower, author of The Residence, said the White House staff is getting off easy this turnaround, as they are already familiar with Trump's wants and needs.
She told DailyMail.com: "It’s easier because they’ve lived there before. There aren't any mysteries about what (the Trumps) would like to have for breakfast, how they operate, what kind of shampoo they use. I mean, they know everything already."
Brower revealed the staff generally get along with whoever occupies the Oval Office – regardless of their political background. Many of them have worked at the White House for years and have served several presidents.
She said they'll likely welcome Trump back as well – especially since he has a reputation for spreading his wealth.
"He would, like, tip them cash," Brower shared. "I was told he would hand out $50 bills."