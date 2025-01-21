Donald Trump Officially Welcomes Diet Coke Button Back to Oval Office Desk as He Moves into The White House to Kick off 2nd Term as President

As promised, a red button held within a special wooden box resides once more on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. Once pressed, a staffer is summoned to bring the thirsty president an ice-cold Diet Coke.

Trump is known to be a big guzzler of the bubbly cola, with some reports suggesting he downs a dozen cans a day. The president even made sure to keep the beverage flowing throughout his inauguration events, including at his inauguration luncheon.

The Georgia-based company has been so appreciative of the president's loyalty, they honored him with a special commemorative bottle of Diet Coke for his first day back in office.

The 8 oz. glass bottles feature a label with an image of the White House and text that reads "The Inauguration of the President of the United States." It also features the date of Trump’s special day.