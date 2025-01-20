Elvis Presley's 'Irreplaceable' Secret Private Letters to The Beatles and Dean Martin Revealed in Multi-Million Dollar Court Battle

According to court documents, Thomas McDonald was sued by Elvis’ estate over an auction of the late singer's belongings.

Graceland Holdings and Elvis Presley Enterprises, who operate The Elvis Presley Trust, sued the company, GWS Auctions, as well as several other defendants, including a woman named Brigitte Kruse, back in December 2024.

In the lawsuit, Graceland Holdings and Elvis Presley Enterprises claimed the company was responsible for preserving Elvis’ historic items.