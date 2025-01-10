Elvis Presley’s Used Bedazzled Jockstrap Bearing His Initials Goes Up For Sale for Nearly $43K On The Late Legendary Singer's 90th Birthday

Paul Fraser Collectables is currently offering the bedazzled beauty as part of a larger rock and roll auction. Bids were as low as $42,000, but experts expect that number to grow.

According to the seller: "As one of the originators of rock and roll, (Presley) created a music style which changed the world and inspired generations of artists from the Beatles to the present day.

"Presley remains the best-selling solo artist of all-time, with estimated record sales of 600 million, and performed over numerous styles including rockabilly, pop, blues and gospel.

"Today millions of fans flock from around the world to visit his former home of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, and rare items of his memorabilia regularly sell for tens of thousands of dollars at auction."