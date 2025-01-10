JFK Assassination Mystery Solved! How Newly Unearthed Documents 'Prove' LBJ and Nixon Teamed up To Kill President — And Detail How They Covered Up Plot

Following the recent release of the Warren Commission Documents, historians now believe Kennedy's successor was behind the infamous assassination , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kennedy's assassination may have been the work of his successor and Nixon, new documents have claimed.

Gary Fannin, a Kennedy murder expert, now believes Johnson was the culprit all along: "LBJ in my opinion was 99.5 percent behind this. It's less likely Nixon knew in advance of the brutal slaying, but he was certainly involved in the cover-up." However, another historian has a different thought on the November 22, 1963, murder.

They allege: "Nixon was involved in the plot and went along after striking a deal with LBJ. The plan would allow Johnson to become president and then refrain from seeking a second term, setting the stage for Nixon to succeed him.

"It was a devil's bargain – inked in blood."