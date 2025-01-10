JFK Assassination Mystery Solved! How Newly Unearthed Documents 'Prove' LBJ and Nixon Teamed up To Kill President — And Detail How They Covered Up Plot
John F. Kennedy was killed by Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon, new shocking documents have revealed.
Following the recent release of the Warren Commission Documents, historians now believe Kennedy's successor was behind the infamous assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gary Fannin, a Kennedy murder expert, now believes Johnson was the culprit all along: "LBJ in my opinion was 99.5 percent behind this. It's less likely Nixon knew in advance of the brutal slaying, but he was certainly involved in the cover-up." However, another historian has a different thought on the November 22, 1963, murder.
They allege: "Nixon was involved in the plot and went along after striking a deal with LBJ. The plan would allow Johnson to become president and then refrain from seeking a second term, setting the stage for Nixon to succeed him.
"It was a devil's bargain – inked in blood."
The newly unearthed files include one FBI document dated November 24, 1947, proving "Jack Rubenstein of Chicago" was on Nixon's payroll before Kennedy's assassination.
Rubenstein, better known as Jack Ruby, was a Dallas nightclub owner who fatally show Kennedy's accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, while he was in police custody.
According to the documents, Rubenstein was "performing information functions" for the staff of Nixon, who was then a California senator, and thus could testify before the House Committee on Un-American Activities.
"LBJ was part of that committee, too," Fannin revealed.
After Rubenstein was arrested for the murder of Oswald, he smuggled a letter out of prison naming Johnson as the person behind the shock crime. He also alleged there was only "one person" who would have information about Kennedy's motorcade route – and "that man was Johnson."
Dorothy Kilgallen, the only reporter to interview Rubenstein after Oswald's death was found dead in her Manhattan apartment in what was ruled an accidental death caused by a mixture of alcohol and sleeping pills. However, some believe she was also murdered for possibly knowing too much.
Other evidence reveals Johnson, Nixon, and FBI boss J. Edgar Hoover met-up on the even of Kennedy's assassination.
Warren Commission Documents, established by Johnson, released its findings in 1964, claiming Oswald had acted alone on that fateful day. However, White House tapes recorded in May 1972, captured then President Nixon telling two top aides the commission pulled off "the greatest hoax that has ever been perpetrated."
Other conspiracy theorist believe Oswald did murder Kennedy... with help from CIA agents.
More than 3,000 documents – many of which featured blacked out redactions of critical information about the assassination – are still under government lock and key despite a law ordering them to be released years ago, RadarOnline.com previously revealed.
Most of the documents were due to be made public by October 2017, but officials delayed the release after being advised by CIA bureaucrats the papers contained top secret information that should not be known to everyday Americans.
Kennedy expert Jefferson Morley predicted the "smoking gun," with one theory involving a group of rogue CIA agents who were furious Kennedy did not aid the spy agency's failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Communist Cuba and wanted revenge.
As a result, the agents not only aided Oswald, but had at least one agent also shoot at Kennedy at the same time, according to the conspiracy theory.