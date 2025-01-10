Prince Harry and Meghan Markle FINALLY Open $29Million Mansion to Family and Pals — After Being Brutally Trolled for Advising L.A. Residents to Be Kind Amid Wildfires
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally opened the doors to their $29million mansion to help loved ones affected by the Southern Californian wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royals offered their services after being trolled for advising Los Angeles residents to be kind amid the devastating blaze.
In a statement released on their official website on Thursday, the couple said: "If a friend, loved one or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.
"And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."
"Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and clothing, and other essentials," they added, noting the American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.
But trolls hit back, claiming they should be offering their services, rather than "telling people what they should be doing."
The pair are also said to be in contact with chef Jose Andres and are working alongside his World Central Kitchen, which supplies meals in the wake of natural disasters.
Plus, the pair informed L.A. residents the Animal Wellness Foundation is continuing to house and care for animals evacuated by the fires while Compton Cowboys is providing emergency transportation services for horses.
Officials in and around the city are preparing for the situation to worsen overnight after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.
The winds are expected to increase overnight, producing isolated gusts that could top 100mph in mountains and foothills — including in areas that have not seen substantial rain in months.
And Harry and Markle could soon be at risk themselves if the wildfires continue to surge.
Residents are now being contacted in areas including Montecito, about 145km from the center of the blaze, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in a "high fire risk" property for five years.
They bought their sprawling nine-bedroom home for $14.65million in 2020 but it is thought to have since doubled in value to $29million.
This has raised the prospect of Harry and Markle losing power at the home where they live with their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.
Harry and Markle could even have to leave the house, given a power cut could also impact communication networks and make it difficult to call for emergency help if needed.
The closest fire to Montecito which is currently burning is a blaze in the Malibu area around 96km along the coast.
As the fires continued to burn, the Los Angeles Fire Department took the the rare step of putting out a plea for off-duty firefighters to help.
It was also too windy for firefighting aircraft to fly, further hampering the fight against the fire.
Firefighters were already struggling to control the fires as the hydrants were out of water.
President Joe Biden explained the water companies, themselves, "shut off power because they are worried the lines that carried energy were going to be blown down and spark additional fires.
"When it did that, it cut off the ability to generate pumping the water, that's what caused the lack of water in these hydrants."