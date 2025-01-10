Prince Harry and Meghan Markle FINALLY Open $29Million Mansion to Family and Pals — After Being Brutally Trolled for Advising L.A. Residents to Be Kind Amid Wildfires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally opened the doors to their $29million mansion to help loved ones affected by the Southern Californian wildfires .

Harry and Markle were accused of telling people what they should be doing, rather than offering help themselves.

In a statement released on their official website on Thursday, the couple said: "If a friend, loved one or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

"And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."

"Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and clothing, and other essentials," they added, noting the American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.

But trolls hit back, claiming they should be offering their services, rather than "telling people what they should be doing."