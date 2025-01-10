Dolly Parton at Center of Fears She Is Working Herself into the Grave Ahead of 79th Birthday: 'She's Burned Out and Desperately Needs to Rest'

The 11-time Grammy winner is busier than ever these days, especially while on the promotional trail for her latest album, Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables – with an upcoming tour already in the works for later this year.

However, those closest to the music icon are reportedly worried Parton could soon be at the risk of "burnout" if she contines on with her cramped itinerary.