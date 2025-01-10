Dolly Parton at Center of Fears She Is Working Herself into the Grave Ahead of 79th Birthday: 'She's Burned Out and Desperately Needs to Rest'
Dolly Parton is working more than 9 to 5 these days.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music legend, who turns 79 on January 19, has friends who are reportedly concerned about her "won't stop" work ethic – saying they "can't remember" the last time she took a break ahead of a jam-packed 2025 schedule.
The 11-time Grammy winner is busier than ever these days, especially while on the promotional trail for her latest album, Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables – with an upcoming tour already in the works for later this year.
However, those closest to the music icon are reportedly worried Parton could soon be at the risk of "burnout" if she contines on with her cramped itinerary.
An insider said: "People can't remember the last time she took a vacation, and the feeling is she needs to give herself a break."
The source also claimed Parton's friends are concerned about her being overloaded, believing she should be spending more time at home with her reclusive husband, Carl Dean.
Parton recently told Entertainment Tonight if her 82-year-old husband "were in ill health or needed her," she would "definitely pull way back."
But until then, it seems Parton's work ethic shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The source added: "She can't quit performing and feels she owes it to her fans."
In addition to her music career, Parton leads a massive business empire, including the Dollywood theme park and the Dollywood HeartSong Lodge & Resort.
She also manages multiple product lines, such as Doggy Parton pet accessories, and works as a TV producer.
On top of all that, she's dedicated to bringing a musical about her life to Broadway in 2026. Not only is Parton writing the music and lyrics, but she's also overseeing casting, currently searching for an unknown actress to play her.
The insider said: "Dolly is on the phone and taking meetings around the clock.
"She's got Dollywood to run and all her other business ventures, from her publishing company to fragrance line - and she's still thinking up new endeavours that take a lot of her time and energy."
They added: "The fear is if Dolly doesn't slow down and start to delegate more responsibilities she'll burn out and no-one wants that."
However, Parton has made it clear she doesn't view herself as a ticking time bomb – telling The Guardian last month she has zero plans of winding down.
The singer said: "Oh, my Lord, I can't retire."
Similarly in another radio interview, she added: "I'm not one to sit around doing nothing. I'll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday. Hopefully one I've written."
When she's not busy working, however, Parton recently said she enjoys doing "simple things" with her hubby in their Nashville, Tennessee home.
She explained: "I don't go out that much and just live a simple life actually. I look like a party doll, but I'm pretty much a homebody when I'm not working; I love to be at home. I love to cook and read, and do piddly things around the house, womanly things.
"My husband and I have always enjoyed each other. I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee — we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it."
Parton, who wed Dean in 1966, is quite different from her husband – as the retired businessman cherishes being out of the spotlight.
The hitmaker admitted: "He's never liked going out to dinner and all that stuff. And although I love to go out with friends to a nice dinner and have fun, it just felt natural to me to keep my life private."