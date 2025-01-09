Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Break Silence on California Wildfires — But Critics Rage 'Open Your Mansion Up to Those In Need!'

The couple, who reside about 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area, finally posted their thoughts on their Sussex website, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out about the horrific California wildfires — and they are receiving brutal backlash.

"If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas," they added.

The post , titled "Southern California Fires" began: "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.

Other organizations mentioned by Markle and Harry include Baby2baby, All Power Books, Airbnb, 211LA, and others doing all they can to help those in need. However, despite the lines of support, the pair were ripped apart on social media.

The royal pair then noted organizations such as chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, who are serving meals to both first responders and victims of the fire, as well as the Animal Wellness Foundation and Compton Cowboys, both who are caring for animals impacted by the fires.

One person raged: "No one cares about these insufferable frauds, whose message wasn't what they are doing to help in her hometown, but what everyone else should be doing."

Another added: "If the couple are so concerned about local residents and the lost of their property, open their home. Don’t think so. Another attempt to sound like they care about others," while a user agreed, telling the duo to "open up your mansion!"

A critic asked: "Harry, how many people have you taken in since the fires began?"