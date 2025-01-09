Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Break Silence on California Wildfires — But Critics Rage 'Open Your Mansion Up to Those In Need!'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken out about the horrific California wildfires — and they are receiving brutal backlash.
The couple, who reside about 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area, finally posted their thoughts on their Sussex website, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The post, titled "Southern California Fires" began: "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.
"A state of emergency has been issued."
"If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas," they added.
The royal pair then noted organizations such as chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, who are serving meals to both first responders and victims of the fire, as well as the Animal Wellness Foundation and Compton Cowboys, both who are caring for animals impacted by the fires.
Other organizations mentioned by Markle and Harry include Baby2baby, All Power Books, Airbnb, 211LA, and others doing all they can to help those in need. However, despite the lines of support, the pair were ripped apart on social media.
One person raged: "No one cares about these insufferable frauds, whose message wasn't what they are doing to help in her hometown, but what everyone else should be doing."
Another added: "If the couple are so concerned about local residents and the lost of their property, open their home. Don’t think so. Another attempt to sound like they care about others," while a user agreed, telling the duo to "open up your mansion!"
A critic asked: "Harry, how many people have you taken in since the fires began?"
Many have turned against Harry and Markle after they fled the UK for California, including those in Hollywood, as a source told RadarOnline.com: "It’s safe to say that the dynamics have changed, despite all efforts to the contrary.
"The pair’s once solid friendships with power couples like the Clooneys and the Beckhams have ostensibly bitten the dust, evidenced by the fact that neither George and Amal, nor David and Victoria, have included them in any social engagements in years..."
The insider continued: "Meanwhile, newer friends like Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia di Rossi, who apparently welcomed Harry and Meghan into the A-list fold once they settled down in Montecito, have also taken a massive step back."
Markle, 43, is attempting to make strides in Hollywood despite the lost of connections, especially with her new brand American Riviera Orchard. In March, Markle announced the new cooking and lifestyle business, which is being compared to Gwyneth Paltrow's much-talked about brand, Goop.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "She's on the verge of expanding her lifestyle site and sees herself as some kind of Gwyneth Paltrow star due to her previous acting career and now all her efforts to pitch herself as a lifestyle, wellness and mental health 'expert.'"
All this comes as Markle and Harry have continued to go on their own path amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks.
A close insider told RadarOnline.com: "The question for Harry and Meghan this year is how they go about prioritizing their marriage, as they appear to be on completely separate pages in their lives. He's admitted that they have been barmy to pursue separate careers because it is simply not working.
"Friends are worried that if things get even more tense between them, they may start wondering if it’s all worth it, especially if Harry isn’t happy..."