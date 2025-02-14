EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Bonnie Blue Battling to TRADEMARK Her $1Million-a-Month Assets — To Stop Porn Rivals Cashing In On Her 'Global Brand'

Now she's filed documents with the U.K. government's Intellectual Property Office – to trademark 'Bonnie Blue' across the world.

The papers – seen by us – and filed using her birth name ask for legal protection so the 25-year-old from the United Kingdom city of Derby can have exclusive rights to market video content using the name.

Attorneys at the department are still examining the application but once passed it will prevent bootleggers from cashing in on her fame and using her moniker to make money.

Trademarks stay in place for a decade after being rubberstamped.

An intellectual property attorney explained: "Firstly, the trademark bolsters her ability to take action against third parties who may be using the relevant name in the course of trade without consent.“The mere presence of these kinds of trademarks on the register can also act as a deterrent, where a third party is considering using the name without their consent.

"Secondly, it improves the ability to enter into agreements to commercialize the brand. By way of example, she may wish to license out the trademarks to partners and earn royalties that way."