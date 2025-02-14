EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Bonnie Blue Battling to TRADEMARK Her $1Million-a-Month Assets — To Stop Porn Rivals Cashing In On Her 'Global Brand'
Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has moved to keep greedy rivals from cashing in on her biggest asset – her name.
Brit Bonnie – real name Tia Billinger – is now globally famous for her OnlyFans stunts that include sleeping with more than 1,000 blokes in just 24 hours and wants to protect her lucrative brand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And she's raking in up to $1.5million per month from the subscription site.
Now she's filed documents with the U.K. government's Intellectual Property Office – to trademark 'Bonnie Blue' across the world.
The papers – seen by us – and filed using her birth name ask for legal protection so the 25-year-old from the United Kingdom city of Derby can have exclusive rights to market video content using the name.
Attorneys at the department are still examining the application but once passed it will prevent bootleggers from cashing in on her fame and using her moniker to make money.
Trademarks stay in place for a decade after being rubberstamped.
An intellectual property attorney explained: "Firstly, the trademark bolsters her ability to take action against third parties who may be using the relevant name in the course of trade without consent.“The mere presence of these kinds of trademarks on the register can also act as a deterrent, where a third party is considering using the name without their consent.
"Secondly, it improves the ability to enter into agreements to commercialize the brand. By way of example, she may wish to license out the trademarks to partners and earn royalties that way."
We told this week how Blue admitted the very first man in her alleged 1,057-fella gangbang queue didn't wear a condom when they had sex.
And she insisted it was "normal" for men to sometimes forget to put on protection as they get caught up in the moment.
"Number one out of 1,057 went in raw," she told documentary maker Lee Spooner as they laid in bed together in the video shared on Instagram.
Blue – who has been branded a liar by rival porn stars over her claim to have had sex with so many men in such a small timescale – explained she was busy with event logistics and when she turned around, she realized the man behind her wasn't "wrapped up."
Last week we revealed how Blue's rival adult star Lily Phillips has waved the white flag at Blue in their back-and-forth quest to bed the most men in a day.
RadarOnline.com learned how the content creator had backed down from trying to break Blue's record.
Brit Phillips, who became famous after she slept with 100 men in just one day for OnlyFans content, had her eyes set next on Blue's record for sleeping with the most amount of men in 12 hours – allegedly a total of 1,057 men.
However, the timing apparently won't work out, as 23-year-old Phillips, who lives overseas, is currently in the United States, and finding rules a bit more restrictive here.
A friend told us: "The world record bid is not happening right now. Lily is in America, and she's not due back in the UK until next month.
"There are laws about what she can do over there, so she's not working, she's just having meetings and stuff."