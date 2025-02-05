OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Drops HUGE Plan After 'Orgy Queen' Rival Bonnie Blue Beat Her to the Stunt — Even Though it Could Cost Her Millions

RadarOnline.com previously reported on Phillip's trepidation, revealing that the porn star became terrified she'd be deported after a friend told her that filming herself having sex with 1,000 men in America would be considered work – and that would require a special work visa.

She shared she was scouting for potential open bedrooms outside of Las Vegas when she told Bradley Martyn's RAW TALK podcast she was stopped at the border by security officials.

The 23-year-old shared: "I got stopped at the border, so that was, that was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'we heard you're here to f--- a thousand guys.'"

The incident led to a change of plans. Appearing on the Plug Talk podcast, she revealed: "I was meant to do it here [America], but I got quite a lot of advice saying, 'you will be deported if you do it here.'"

Phillips said she was also asked if she was a prostitute – which she assured she wasn't.

"I was very much, like, 'yeah, I f--- all these guys but they don't pay a penny, so it's not prostitution. I just f--- a lot of guys!"