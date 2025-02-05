OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Drops HUGE Plan After 'Orgy Queen' Rival Bonnie Blue Beat Her to the Stunt — Even Though it Could Cost Her Millions
OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has waved the white flag at rival Bonnie Blue in their back-and-forth quest to bed the most men in a day.
RadarOnline.com has learned the content creator has backed down from trying to break Blue's record.
Phillips, who became famous after she slept with 100 men in just one day for OnlyFans content, had her eyes set next on Blue's record for sleeping with the most amount of men in 12 hours – allegedly a total of 1,057 men.
However, the timing apparently won't work out, as 23-year-old Phillips, who lives overseas, is currently in the United States, and finding rules a bit more restrictive here.
A friend told the Daily Mail: "The world record bid is not happening right now. Lily is in America, and she's not due back in the UK until next month.
"There are laws about what she can do over there, so she's not working, she's just having meetings and stuff."
RadarOnline.com previously reported on Phillip's trepidation, revealing that the porn star became terrified she'd be deported after a friend told her that filming herself having sex with 1,000 men in America would be considered work – and that would require a special work visa.
She shared she was scouting for potential open bedrooms outside of Las Vegas when she told Bradley Martyn's RAW TALK podcast she was stopped at the border by security officials.
The 23-year-old shared: "I got stopped at the border, so that was, that was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'we heard you're here to f--- a thousand guys.'"
The incident led to a change of plans. Appearing on the Plug Talk podcast, she revealed: "I was meant to do it here [America], but I got quite a lot of advice saying, 'you will be deported if you do it here.'"
Phillips said she was also asked if she was a prostitute – which she assured she wasn't.
"I was very much, like, 'yeah, I f--- all these guys but they don't pay a penny, so it's not prostitution. I just f--- a lot of guys!"
Tori Spelling's Raunchiest Sex Confession Yet: Former 'Beverly Hills, 90201' Star Reveals All About her 'One and Only Threesome' — And Why It Convinced Her She Was 'Definitely' Into Boys
Phillips backing out most likely pleased Blue. The 25-year-old has only fueled the growing feud between the British beauties after she rejected a major interview, apparently because the host gave Phillips the spotlight first.
Internet personality Adam22 recently claimed Blue canceled a scheduled appearance on his Plug Talk podcast after they interviewed Phillips shortly before her.
He posted on X: "Bonnie canceled multiple podcast appearances in LA because we had Lily on first. Who knew gangbang politics were so serious?"
After Phillips shot to fame, Blue claimed her OnlyFans rival stabbed her in the back – stealing the idea after they became friends last year.
According to Blue, the betrayal occurred after she invited Phillips to join her at local colleges in the UK, where they planned to sleep with dozens of first-year students for OnlyFans.
Blue said: "Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world sex record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record.
"And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it. Then it wasn't until November, three months later, she then announced on her socials that she was doing the world record."
Blue dismissed the idea of rivalry, stating both she and Phillips knew the world record idea was hers as they had already discussed.
The 25-year-old also revealed she had helped Phillips gain media attention and build her name in the adult industry, only to be betrayed when the model copied her idea.