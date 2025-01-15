OnlyFans' Lily Phillips Reveals Astounding Paycheck After Controversial Star Has Sex with Over 100 Men in 24 Hours — Says She Has 'No Regrets'

Phillips clearly did not have any regrets when she booked a $1.8million residence in London through Airbnb to have sex with over 100 men, despite the property's hosts having no idea what was about to go down at their place.

"We have been made aware of this now. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat and there was no sign of anything in the flat when she left," Carol, one of the property's hosts, said at the time.

She added: "We only found out a couple of days ago. We have no further comment."