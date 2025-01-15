OnlyFans' Lily Phillips Reveals Astounding Paycheck After Controversial Star Has Sex with Over 100 Men in 24 Hours — Says She Has 'No Regrets'
Lily Phillips has no plans on stopping her controversial sex adventures – due to how much cash she's pulling in.
The OnlyFans star has ruffled plenty of feathers after sleeping with over 100 men in 24 hours, and she has "no regrets" about her decisions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the 23-year-old, she makes a "good amount" off OnlyFans, claiming, "Oh, we're in the millions."
Despite the big numbers, Phillips wants to make it clear she's simply not only "doing this for the money."
She explained: "For me, there's no amount of money that would make me stop. There's no goal. It's not like, 'Oh, if I hit this figure, I'll stop doing this.'"
Phillips continued: "I'm doing it for the love of the game. I just really enjoy it. I'm very used to sleeping with a lot of guys. I did this as a hobby before I did it for work, so it's not that outrageous to me."
Phillips, who previously sparked concern after breaking down in tears following her 100-plus men feat, explained her decisions are not based off "trauma."
"People think when it comes to the adult industry, everyone in it is doing it because they've had some kind of trauma in their life," she told E! News, adding that misconception about her type of work is "so far from the truth."
Phillips also does not want other women to look up to her: "I don't think of myself as some kind of role model for girls who aren't into stuff like this.
"I have no regrets because everything I've done has led up to this point in my life. I'm super grateful to be here."
Phillips clearly did not have any regrets when she booked a $1.8million residence in London through Airbnb to have sex with over 100 men, despite the property's hosts having no idea what was about to go down at their place.
"We have been made aware of this now. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat and there was no sign of anything in the flat when she left," Carol, one of the property's hosts, said at the time.
She added: "We only found out a couple of days ago. We have no further comment."
Phillips actions, however, may lead her to getting the boot from the popular rentals platform, as she seemed to violate plenty of the company's policies, notably, the platform does not allow sex work, including “the creation of commercial pornography, photos or videos,” at their properties.
Airbnb writes on their website: "Guests who repeatedly break standard house rules could be suspended or removed from Airbnb if the issues persist."
Meanwhile, Phillips is planning to recruit battalions of armed service personnel for her next sex shocker.
"I love guys in uniform. Let’s make it happen and I’ll be the first to f*** the whole of the British military," she said on The Rebel Devils podcast,
She continued: "I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate, you know, the army, show the army some respect. I’m a sucker for the military as well. Who isn’t? Well, I love sucking and especially when it’s for a cause like that, a great cause."
Phillips is already interested in sleeping with 1,000 men in a day, and recently begged women to send their "husbands and boyfriends."