OnlyFans' War! Bonnie Blue Claims She Broke World Record By Having Sex With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours — After Lily Phillips' 101-Men-in-a-Day 'Feat'
Move over, Lily Phillips – an OnlyFans model has claimed to have broken her fellow influencer's mark for having sex with 100 men in only one day.
RadarOnline.com has learned Bonnie Blue did it ten times over.
Blue, who certainly didn't leave her male counterparts that way, said she slept with 1,057 people within a 12-hour period over the past weekend.
The London-based sex worker proudly shared her tote board total – where else – on her Instagram account.
Wrapped in an oversized bathrobe, Blue did a little post-game analysist with a friend who asked how she was feeling. She confessed: "I don’t need a wheelchair. I’m fine. Just feels like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom. Which is exactly what I’ve had."
She went into greater detail about her personal accomplishment in a TikTok post.
"Gang bangs after gang bangs to start with." she shared. "Then we did groups of five – like one after the other."
However, she soon tried to give each willing participant more bang for their buck.
"I wanted to give people more time, so then it went down to one-on-one," Blue noted. "Like, one person would watch while i was with somebody and then literally it would just be like a rotating circle."
The next morning, Blue posted another clip to TikTok in which she showed off her glowing complexion, all thanks to her newfound moisturizer: "This is what my face looks like after taking 1,000 men less than 12 hours ago."
In an effort to make sure her fans were fully satisfied, Bonnie's PR rep said her client went about and beyond: "She slept with 1,057 people. As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day."
Before there was Blue, there was Phillips, who achieved her goal of sleeping with 101 men in just one day. That Herculean task was captured by filmmaker Joshua Pieters, who followed her throughout her journey.
A video of her emotional response afterward went viral on social media, banking her a reported $2.5million.
Not one to rest on her laurels, Phillips has already accepted the challenge of topping Blue's number.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed the X-rated star, 23, is begging women to offer up their husbands and boyfriends to boost her "world record" attempt.
In a video to her followers she shared on TikTok, Phillips begged: "Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way. I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours."
And if she does come up a little short on volunteers, Phillips has a back-up plan: recruiting battalions of British armed service personnel. RadarOnline.com can reveal she is working with a former UK Royal Navy seaman on her raunchy plan.
Zak Blackman, 22, was kicked out of the navy in 2024 after earning $25,000 a month from posting X-rated snaps online that he took on the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.
He and Phillips are now working together to recruit as many of his old navy pals, as well as other armed service workers, to participate in a tape she says will increase morale in the armed services.
Appearing with Blackman on The Rebel Devils podcast, she announced: "I love guys in uniform. Let’s make it happen and I’ll be the first to f*** the whole of the British military."