Shattered Mandy Moore Is Taking Refuge With A-List Pal in Beverly Hills After Losing Her Family Home to L.A. Wildfires

Mandy Moore is leaning on a famous friend for support after losing her family home in the L.A. wildfires. RadarOnline.com can reveal the devastated actress, her husband Taylor Goldsmith, and their three kids are now staying with Hollywood pal Hilary Duff in her sprawling Beverly Hills estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Moore's family of five are currently staying with Hilary Duff's family at their Beverly Hills estate.

Article continues below advertisement

The 40-year-old This Is Us star lost her home when the Los Angeles wildfires devastated Altadena last week. Luckily, Duff, 37, and her husband, Matthew Koma, agreed to take in the family of five – despite the couple already having four children of their own under the roof.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'This Is Us' star shared an Instagram post saying the L.A. fires made her home 'unlivable.'

Article continues below advertisement

Moore has three kids: Gus, three; Oscar, two; and Lou, three months, while Duff has Banks, six; Mae, three; and Townes, 20 months. Duff also has a son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. On Sunday, Taylor's brother Griffin Goldsmith, who also lost his home in Altadena, shared the news in an Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

He wrote: "Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a gofundme for us to help with everything moving forward. "Not to mention they are currently housing my brother's family. They've taken care of my entire family from the moment this began."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

On January 9, Moore revealed the devastating impact the fire had on her home – explaining while the "main part" of her house remained standing, it was "not livable". She shared photos of the damage on Instagram, captioning the post: "We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact."

Article continues below advertisement

Moore added: "Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt." She concluded: "We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She also said her brother-in-law Griffin, a member of the band Dawes, and his pregnant wife Kit had lost their home as well. Koma set up a GoFundMe for Griffin and Kit, explaining how their home and valuable music equipment were lost in the fire. He expressed how the two are focusing on insurance claims and preparing for their baby’s arrival.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, showed support by creating a GoFundMe for Moore's brother-in-law.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram post, Koma wrote: "I set this gofundme up as a way to allow a community they’ve contributed so much to, to help them through one of the hardest & most vulnerable times of their lives. "I know a lot of people are in need and hurting right now - thinking of you all with an extremely heavy heart and I really appreciate you taking time to read this and helping in anyway you can."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress joins a long list of fellow Hollywood stars who lost their homes in the L.A. fires.

Article continues below advertisement

Moore reshared the GoFundMe to her page, where she quickly received backlash from followers. The actress snapped back: "People questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. "Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."