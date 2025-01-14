Inside George and Amal Clooney's 'Disastrous' Christmas Getaway in St Tropez as Rumors Mount the Pair's Marriage Has Crumbled for Good

During their getaway, George and Amal were spotted by photographers who captured the pair looking quite tense.

An onlooker said: "Neither of them looked happy. As soon as they realized they were being photographed, he reached for her, but it did look like they'd had some kind of issue between them."

Meanwhile, a close friend claims George and Amal's 2025 has started on the wrong foot as the actor is in New York City prepping for the stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, while the lawyer is in Europe with their kids.

The pair share twins Alexander and Ella.