Inside George and Amal Clooney's 'Disastrous' Christmas Getaway in St Tropez as Rumors Mount the Pair's Marriage Has Crumbled for Good
George and Amal Clooney's holiday trip was anything but festive.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the longtime couple's vacation in St. Tropez was definitely not relaxing, as rumors of a divorce continue to swirl.
During their getaway, George and Amal were spotted by photographers who captured the pair looking quite tense.
An onlooker said: "Neither of them looked happy. As soon as they realized they were being photographed, he reached for her, but it did look like they'd had some kind of issue between them."
Meanwhile, a close friend claims George and Amal's 2025 has started on the wrong foot as the actor is in New York City prepping for the stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, while the lawyer is in Europe with their kids.
The pair share twins Alexander and Ella.
The friend told New Idea: "The twins will be starting at a new school in France later this year and Amal wants little disruption to their routines right now. So there's no choice if George wants to do this play, they're going to have to deal with a long-distance relationship."
The possibility of a long-distance relationship is said to have really killed the mood during the Christmas getaway.
"It's really playing on Amal's mind especially," the pal claimed.
While the A-list actor is said to be all about making his Broadway debut in March, Amal is concerned about what that means for their marriage.
The source said: "Amal's not just worried about holding the fort on her own for half a year, she's also worried about George himself."
The Hollywood star is also said to be dealing with various injuries, including back issues from an injury he suffered while filming the 2005 film Syriana.
"Amal's more than capable of handling her workload while looking after the kids on her own, but she's stuck if he pushes himself too far, or even worse, hurts himself in the process," the insider continued.
They added: "No one's surprised to see them looking a little tense in Saint-Tropez. And the closer the time comes for him to leave, the more on edge they get."
Another source said: "The couple may be separated for weeks at a time, which would obviously be tough for them. They already went through a period of spending a lot of time apart and it didn't do the marriage any good..."
All this comes as George and Amal's marriage is on the rocks, according to insiders, especially after the actor's failed attempt at helping Kamala Harris become president following his endorsement.
An insider shared last month: "George truly believed that his endorsement of Kamala Harris would move mountains, but it's only made him look like another conceited, self-important celebrity.
"His op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to remove himself from the race was also met with a lot of rolling of eyes. The truth is that George's opinion doesn't carry as much weight as he thought, and he's been left with major egg on his face.
"His ego has taken a big hit and he's been moody, and Amal won't put up with it for long."