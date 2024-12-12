George of the Bungle! Clooney's Marriage 'In Crisis' Over His Failed Politics Potshot: 'It Made Him Look Like Another Conceited Celeb'
Political hotshot George Clooney was humiliated after his stumping failed to elect presidential candidate Kamala Harris and now insiders said his crusading has put a major strain on his marriage to Amal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"George truly believed that his endorsement of Kamala Harris would move mountains, but it's only made him look like another conceited, self-important celebrity”, explained an insider.
"His op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to remove himself from the race was also met with a lot of rolling of eyes. The truth is that George's opinion doesn't carry as much weight as he thought, and he's been left with major egg on his face.
"His ego has taken a big hit and he's been moody, and Amal won't put up with it for long."
Also adding to the tension between Clooney, 63, and his 46-year-old lawyer-wife is his plan to hit Broadway in a stage version of his 2005 movie Good Night, and Good Luck.
According to the source, the Ocean's Eleven hunk has signed up for a role in early 2025 that will take him away from Amal and their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. "George is thrilled about the opportunity to star on Broadway, something he's never done before, and it will take his mind off his recent shaming in the political sphere", explained the insider.
"But it will mean he has to spend six months in New York between rehearsals and performances.
"He and Amal are still figuring out how they'll manage the logistics, but there are downsides. He must relocate to Manhattan and Amal may not be able to visit often. She'll have to remain in Europe, where their kids are very settled."
Ella and Alexander attend school overseas, where they also enjoy a huge amount of anonymity and are not harassed by their dad's fans.
"Moving to Manhattan and keeping them totally out of the spotlight and their identities protected would be very difficult", noted the insider. "Amal's work also requires her to be in Europe a lot, so that's another big consideration.
"The couple may be separated for weeks at a time, which would obviously be tough for them. They already went through a period of spending a lot of time apart and it didn't do the marriage any good.
"They've managed to iron things out in the past and they'll have to tackle this new hurdle together and friends do hope they can."