EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Splits' From Amal! Actor's 'Vanity Move' to NYC for Six-Month Theater Stint Sparks Fears Marriage is Over

"Of course, he'll miss Amal hugely too. George's hopes that the family will be able to make a long-distance living situation work for the duration of his New York stint won't be easily realised. Amal has got her hands full with her work as a human rights lawyer, and the twins are in school, " says the pal.

"They won't be able to drop everything and head over every other weekend, even with private jets at their disposal.

"George plans on flying back whenever his schedule allows but it's not going to be an easy time. It is seen by some as a vanity move because he hardly needs the money and surely time with the children as they grow up is more important.

"It has left some friends wondering if this says more about the state of their marriage. There has been talk of a possible split. Whatever the situation, the next six months will be a testing time for them both."