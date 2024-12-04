Fleetwood Mac Star Lindsey Buckingham's 'Stalker' Terror: Music Icon, 75, Rushes to Court to Plead For Restraining Order Against Woman, 53, He Says Turned up at House and Made Death Threats

Fleetwood Mac rocker Lindsey Buckingham is living in fear of a deranged stalker who claims she's his love child and has threatened to kill him.

The star rushed to court this week pleading for a restraining order against a woman who showed up at his mansion spouting her wild claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her malicious lies led to cops being called to his home and him being handcuffed by officers probing her outlandish accusations.

According to court documents, the Rumours star, 75, asked for protection from a 53-year-old woman named only as Michelle who has issued death threats.