Fleetwood Mac Star Lindsey Buckingham's 'Stalker' Terror: Music Icon, 75, Rushes to Court to Plead For Restraining Order Against Woman, 53, He Says Turned up at House and Made Death Threats
Fleetwood Mac rocker Lindsey Buckingham is living in fear of a deranged stalker who claims she's his love child and has threatened to kill him.
The star rushed to court this week pleading for a restraining order against a woman who showed up at his mansion spouting her wild claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her malicious lies led to cops being called to his home and him being handcuffed by officers probing her outlandish accusations.
According to court documents, the Rumours star, 75, asked for protection from a 53-year-old woman named only as Michelle who has issued death threats.
The petition asked that Michelle be ordered to stay 100 yards away from him, his home, or any place he may be.
The shaken star said in the petition to the court: "She is a stalker who has been harassing me and my family. I am very fearful that Michelle … without restraining, will continue this conduct which continues to make me and my family fear for our safety and peace. I am afraid her conduct may escalate into something physically dangerous to me and my family."
He also asked that the order cover his wife, Kristen Buckingham, and his son, William Buckingham. He claimed that Michelle had left voice messages on his son’s cell phone threatening to kill him and his family.
Buckingham explained that on November 3, Michelle called 911 with a "fictitious story" about his son wanting to harm himself.
He claimed Michelle told police that a gun had been fired. Officers rushed over to the home and handcuffed him when he opened the door.
The police searched for evidence but eventually uncuffed Buckingham after realizing the caller’s claims were false.
A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department filed a declaration noting she had been assigned to investigate the harassment of him and his family.
The detective said LAPD has had several encounters with Michelle since September 18 "when the suspect placed a paper taped to Lindsey and Kristen Buckingham’s residence with photographs of herself" with the musician, who she believes is her father.
On September 19, a security guard outside the home saw Michelle parked outside in her vehicle. The guard called the police.
"When the police arrived, the guard said Michelle drove away and the officers followed. The police detained and questioned her "at which time she began rambling about her being the daughter of Lindsey Buckingham".
The police told Michelle to leave and not to come back. The detective met with Kristen in September and learned of the "history of harassment".
She told the detective that her son had been receiving "concerning” voice" messages on his cell for a year. The detective said she had spoken to Michelle via the phone. She said Michelle admitted to calling 911 and reporting the false incident.
The detective told her she needed to stop and that charges may be brought. The detective said she believed Michelle to be "mentally unstable and dangerous".
She advised the court to grant the restraining order request.
