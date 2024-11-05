Al Pacino's Tell-All Interview Amid Fears He's On Last Legs: 'I Tell Death to Go Away!'

Ailing Al Pacino has revealed he's got his biggest role on his hands to date – cheating death aged 85.

The Godfather films legend has a 16-month-old tot on his hands with his ex Noor Alfallah, 30, and wants to hang in there as long as possible, RadarOnline can reveal.

He's just written a memoir Sonny Boy so his kids and fans can read a chronicle of his life.