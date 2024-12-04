Movie heavyweight Al Pacino counts his lucky stars every single day he's made it this far because he was heading for a life of drugs, destitution and death on the mean streets of New York.

The Godfather star escaped from the Bronx in the 1940s, but three of his closest pals, Cliffy, Bruce and Petey, all died of heroin addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pacino did nearly die one day, skating on thin ice on the Bronx River, and got into countless scrapes.

He credits his mother Rose for saving him from worse fates, fending off the nightly calls of friends skulking in tenement alleyways.

But by the time he was 22, the penniless and fragile Rose would also be dead, having choked on pills in her parents’ apartment.