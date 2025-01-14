Prince Andrew's New Double Life Exposed: How Disgraced Duke is Still Funded by Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein — As He's Accused of Assaulting Another Victim

Prince Andrew's double life has been exposed – and it includes his late pedo pal Jeffrey Epstein. RadarOnline.com can reveal how the disgraced royal is still being funded by the late American financier and child sex offender as he's accused of assaulting another victim.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was stripped from royal duties before Queen Elizabeth's death.

According to sources, the disgraced royal has a secret stash of money he earned through commissions from late sex fiend Epstein for introducing the sketchy financier to tycoons and heads of state. Over the years, questions regarding Prince Andrew's income raised eyebrows after he hit back at King Charles' eviction order by paying millions of pounds to pay for the Royal Lodge at Windsor, where he's been living since 2004.

Besides being nearly kicked out of his home due to his disturbing ties to Epstein, Queen Elizabeth stripped Andrew, 64, of his royal duties and $335,000 allowance before her 2022 death. According to reports, Prince Andrew currently lives off his $26,000-a-year Navy pension.

Source: MEGA Andrew's scandalous ties to Epstein and the Giuffre lawsuit still haunt him.

Before Epstein's death and Prince Andrew getting the boot from royal duties, it was reported the sex offender used him to get closer to his wealthy pals. Steven Hoffenberg claimed, before he died just two years ago after exposing Epstein, that Andrew used his royal connections to help Epstein open more doors and lure in investors. Hoffenberg claimed: "That was his role in the operation, and he was rewarded handsomely."

According to financial guru Charles Ortel: "Epstein roped in Andrew via Ghislaine Maxwell to get into these fancy parties and get himself pictured with all these famous people. "Before Andrew was disgraced, it was a big deal to go to a meal and sit next to a royal. And it was a bigger deal to get on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Palace. That lowered people's suspicions about Epstein's character."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was allegedly advised to stay away from royal family gatherings.

According to insiders, Prince Andrew built up his resume by using his royal family perks and Epstein connections to set up deals worldwide. But Prince Andrew's double life isn't the only thing being exposed – fresh new allegations accusing him of assaulting another victim have been revealed.

The disgraced royal was allegedly at a party in the 1990s when he unzipped a British TV star's slinky gold dress, then tugged it down in front of a room of stunned onlookers. A witness said: "She was absolutely paralyzed with embarrassment. It shows a pattern of predatory behavior."

Source: MEGA More allegations about the disgraced royal have resurfaced.