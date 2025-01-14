Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News

Prince Andrew's New Double Life Exposed: How Disgraced Duke is Still Funded by Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein — As He's Accused of Assaulting Another Victim

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The disgraced royal has a secret stash of money he earned through commissions from late sex fiend Epstein.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Andrew's double life has been exposed and it includes his late pedo pal Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the disgraced royal is still being funded by the late American financier and child sex offender as he's accused of assaulting another victim.

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew prince edward wife sophie unhappy share cottage
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was stripped from royal duties before Queen Elizabeth's death.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, the disgraced royal has a secret stash of money he earned through commissions from late sex fiend Epstein for introducing the sketchy financier to tycoons and heads of state.

Over the years, questions regarding Prince Andrew's income raised eyebrows after he hit back at King Charles' eviction order by paying millions of pounds to pay for the Royal Lodge at Windsor, where he's been living since 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

Besides being nearly kicked out of his home due to his disturbing ties to Epstein, Queen Elizabeth stripped Andrew, 64, of his royal duties and $335,000 allowance before her 2022 death.

According to reports, Prince Andrew currently lives off his $26,000-a-year Navy pension.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth corgis held for ransom by prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew's scandalous ties to Epstein and the Giuffre lawsuit still haunt him.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Epstein's death and Prince Andrew getting the boot from royal duties, it was reported the sex offender used him to get closer to his wealthy pals.

Steven Hoffenberg claimed, before he died just two years ago after exposing Epstein, that Andrew used his royal connections to help Epstein open more doors and lure in investors.

Hoffenberg claimed: "That was his role in the operation, and he was rewarded handsomely."

Article continues below advertisement

According to financial guru Charles Ortel: "Epstein roped in Andrew via Ghislaine Maxwell to get into these fancy parties and get himself pictured with all these famous people.

"Before Andrew was disgraced, it was a big deal to go to a meal and sit next to a royal. And it was a bigger deal to get on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Palace. That lowered people's suspicions about Epstein's character."

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew prince edward wife sophie unhappy share cottage
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was allegedly advised to stay away from royal family gatherings.

Article continues below advertisement

According to insiders, Prince Andrew built up his resume by using his royal family perks and Epstein connections to set up deals worldwide.

But Prince Andrew's double life isn't the only thing being exposed – fresh new allegations accusing him of assaulting another victim have been revealed.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Composite photo of Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Announces She's In Remission From Cancer — as Prince William Prepares to Take The Throne From 'Dying' King Charles

prince harry meghan markle secretly admitted plan of chasing separate careers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Offended' by Claim They Were on PR-Driven 'Disaster Tourism Photo Op' Visit By 'Helping Out' in L.A. Wildfires

Article continues below advertisement

The disgraced royal was allegedly at a party in the 1990s when he unzipped a British TV star's slinky gold dress, then tugged it down in front of a room of stunned onlookers.

A witness said: "She was absolutely paralyzed with embarrassment. It shows a pattern of predatory behavior."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew refuses walk queen elizabeths corgis chinese spy scandal
Source: MEGA

More allegations about the disgraced royal have resurfaced.

According to an insider, the disgraced royal was "a nightmare to sit next to at dinner" because he made "all these ghastly jokes about whether you're wearing underpants."

Another source said: "He is stuck in a phase of development, which can be charming in a teenager but is distressing in an adult."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.