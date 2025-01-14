Looters Focus on Hollywood Stars' Mansions Amid California Wildfires as Countless Valuables Stolen — A-List Actress Rages 'F*** You!'

The most recent crimes include three separate alleged looting incidents in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas, where thousands of homes have been emptied or destroyed, according to the L.A. Times.

In one case, authorities said a Ring camera caught several men moving through a neighborhood packed with multi-million dollar homes. Two people were charged with looting and residential burglary after they were arrested the next day near a Koreatown apartment.

A third suspect tried to run from cops and allegedly caused a car crash that injured a pedestrian. That man is charged with committing a hit-and-run in addition to the robberies.

Six others were charged with residential burglary in thefts from several Altadena homes in the Eaton fire area last week.

Hochman had one final word of warning for would-be troublemakers: "Do not go ahead and engage in looting, engage in internet scams, engage in price gouging, do not violate evacuation orders. Do not commit any of these crimes in which people are trying to profit from the tragedy"

He expounded: "These looters are preying on people who are at their most vulnerable - people who have already lost so much to these fires.

"The question is not if, but when, they will be caught."