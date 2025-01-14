How Elon Musk Could Gain Control of US TikTok Operations Under New Deal Proposed by Spy Scandal-Hit Chinese Officials

TikTok may be saved by none other than Elon Musk.

RadarOnline.com can reveal China is said to be discussing alternative to keep the app's U.S. operations afloat amid rumors the tech mogul may purchase the platform.

News of Musk, 53, potentially buying the app comes as the future of the platform remains uncertain after Congress voted to ban TikTok citing national security concerns stemming from the app's parent company, ByteDance Ltd., of which the Chinese government owns a "golden share."

Lawmakers raised alarm over the Chinese government potentially accessing millions of U.S. users' personal data while also using the app to surveil Americans.