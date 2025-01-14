EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Releases Disturbing Photos He Claims Shows Aftermath of Prison Guard's Alleged Rape Attempt — 'I Was Tied to Chair, Put in Dark Room and Given Hot Shower Until Skin Came Off My Arms'

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has released disturbing photos he claims show the aftermath of a prison guard's attempted rape. RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the former Netflix star's bombshell allegations

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence.

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado, is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of rival zookeeper Carole Baskin twice. Over the last few years, the Netflix star has been vocal about the troubles he faces while behind bars. WARNING: Graphic photos below.

In a recent press release, the Netflix star made shocking allegations against one of the guards at the prison he is serving his sentence in, Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. The letter started: "I had previously published a prior letter to you asking for a pardon and a cabinet position as the Director of the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service. "I would like to withdraw from that request and put in a much more important request and that is sign my pardon and make me the Director of the Bureau of Prisons."

Source: Joe Maldonado aka Joe Exotic The 'Tiger King' star shared photos of his cuts after claiming he was put into a shower 'until the skin came off his arms' in prison.

The letter stated: "Why do you never hear of any of the federal prison staff being charged with a crime of bringing in drugs, the abuse by staff, the staff rapes and medical neglect? "I myself have even filed a PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) complaint against a guard at a federally contracted hold over facility and not a damn thing has been done about it to this very day. "These are the photos of the outcome of not wanting to give a male guard o--l sex. I was tied to a chair and put in a dark room and hot shower until the skin came off my arms. "A young man named Justin Thao had the same thing happen to him and it cost him his life at the same federal hold over facility."

He continued: "Most of the staff think it’s all a big game. They could give two s--ts about reform or making anything right that goes on in here as long as they come to work and collect a paycheck. Today my safety was threatened by a staff member. If you don't conform to their bulls--t or accept being treated like s--t just because you are in prison, they threaten you with tossing all the inmates' cells and blaming it on you, so you get beat half to death if not killed. "Is this the system that you want to continue to be the Commander of Chief of?"

Source: Joe Maldonado aka Joe Exotic Exotic claimed he was 'severely abused by federal contracted holdovers'.

Towards the end of his letter, Joe wrote to President-elect Donald Trump directly and told him "your system needs severe overhauling." While begging the soon-to-be president to "pardon" his sentence, the Tiger King star claimed many people keep returning to prison because if you are not a "crackhead" when you start your sentence, "chances are you will be when you leave." Joe concluded his letter: "Pardon me before I become one of them."