EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Hints at 'Moving to Mexico' With New Fiancé as Jailed Reality Star 'Prays' Donald Trump Can Pardon Him
Joe Exotic has big plans if he ever gets released from prison early – and they may involve leading the country.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former reality star, real name Joseph Maldonado, wants a happy ending with his new man and he wants to make sure Donald Trump helps him get there.
The 61-year-old shared his holiday plea with RadarOnline.com, which read: "Before I get busy or something happens, Jorge and I would just like to tell everyone Merry Christmas and we hope you have safe travels if you go anywhere."
Maldonado recently proposed to a 33-year-old inmate named Jorge Marquez, after being engaged for four years to another man – who he made sure to completely rip on his way to a new relationship.
The ex Netflix star's message continued: "All we can do is pray Trump makes this right in January and allows me to go home. Depending on if the lawyers working on Jorge's case can keep him in America will determine if I stay in America or move to Mexico. Either way life will be better than this."
"Roger and John are working hard on my appeal and I don't see how we can lose that, so say a prayer for me please," Maldonado concluded referring to his lawyers, John M Pierce and Rodger Roots.
The former exotic zoo owner has been reaching out to anyone who will listen in hopes of being given a pardon, including outgoing president, Joe Biden.
He told the 82-year-old earlier this month: "... Is this the end of what your administration stands for? Or will you find it within your power to make it right and allow me to go home based on the evidence of my case that I am innocent and have served 7 years for nothing."
Meanwhile, Maldonado has already reached out to president-elect Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, claiming he's behind bars due to a government conspiracy theory. He's also pleaded with Donald Jr. as well as Trump himself to help him become a free man again.
Days after the 78-year-old beat Kamala Harris in the election, the ex TV personality penned in a letter: "A lot of people went to bat for you in 2021 who have been living in hell ever since then.
"Everyone hopes you keep the promises you made during your campaign, which include pardoning everyone sooner than later in January 2025."
He added: "Some of those very people have been stuck in solitary confinement, forced to live like rats, have killed themselves in prison, or have died.
"Some, like myself, have fought like hell to hang on, hoping for you to win this election."
While he continues to await a potential release, Maldonado is keeping busy with his new man, previously revealing he's "doing good".
He gushed over his future husband in October, saying: "He is so amazing and is from Mexico. Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out. Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago."
He continued: "Whether it helps his immigration status or not, we love each other enough to get married. We even got tattooed matching wedding bands already on. What it would do is, it would assure him, and it would show the court, that he has a little bit of financial stability to stay in America.
"It's gonna look better for his asylum case to be married. We're just hoping that the prison will allow us to get married and stay in the same prison."
Maldonado concluded: "He gets out in May of next year so that gives us seven months to get my appeal done and find out where I'm at. We're hoping to be able to walk out the door close to the same time."
The Tiger King star is serving a 21-year sentence after he was convicted for a murder-to-hire plot against his rival, animal rights activist rival, Carole Baskin.