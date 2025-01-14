California's Latest 'Extreme Risk' Warning: L.A. Faces More Evacuations as Experts Predict 'Rapid Fire Spread’ While Death Toll Continues to Climb
Northern Los Angeles is bracing for another week of terrifying weather threats.
RadarOnline.com can reveal things are not quite "OK" for California residents just yet, as many are preparing for new wildfire evacuation orders amid a "high risk of rapid fire spread" from the Santa Ana winds.
Los Angeles and parts of Ventura County are under "extreme fire risk" warnings through Wednesday, as officials caution the combination of 75mph Santa Ana winds and low humidity presents a "significant risk of rapid fire spread".
The designation of a "particularly dangerous weather situation" is extremely rare and was issued to indicate "the extreme of the extremes," according to meteorologists.
Los Angeles county sheriff Robert Luna said: "I don't want people to start thinking everything’s OK now. Everything's not OK yet.
"It is still very dangerous for the next 24 hours."
As of Tuesday, 84,800 residents are facing potential evacuation orders, while 88,000 are already under mandatory evacuations.
Last week's wildfires have claimed at least 24 lives, destroyed more than 12,000 buildings, and caused an estimated $250 billion in damages – potentially making it the most expensive wildfire in U.S. history.
Many celebrities, such as Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt, Tina Knowles, Adam Brody, Anna Farris, and Milo Ventimiglia, all lost their homes in the deadly fires.
At least two dozen people are missing, with 18 from the Eaton fire in northeast L.A. and six from the Pacific Palisades.
The Palisades fire was 14% contained as of Tuesday, burning 23,700 acres, while the Eaton fire was 33% contained, burning 14,100 acres. The smaller Hurst fire is nearly extinguished.
Around 40,000 people have applied for FEMA assistance, which has provided over $8million so far.
President Joe Biden promised the federal government would cover 100% of firefighting and recovery costs for the first 180 days, though not individual families' expenses.
On Monday, RadarOnline.com revealed dangerous 50 to 65mph gusts could soon fan the out-of-control flames towards the Hollywood hub of Brentwood or the San Fernando Valley.
Brentwood – one of the region's most sought after areas – ordered its residents to evacuate immediately on Sunday.
Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, made a chilling prediction about how the fires could only worsen.
He said: "There will be the potential for explosive fire growth as those winds pick back up."
Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), also said: "The winds are potentially getting dangerous and strong again.
"The biggest thing that people need to know is that this is still dangerous."
Stars including Lebron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kamala Harris, Jennifer Garner, and politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr all have homes in the area.
The San Vernando Valley, known locally as "The Valley," is home to all the iconic filming studios of Hollywood including Warner Bros, Walt Disney and Universal Studios.
It also includes Calabasas, where many other celebs are said to have fled their mansions amid warnings from officials.
Possible theories on how the fires began last week include an arson attack, reignited scorch marks leftover from New Year's Eve fireworks, and a faulty power grid.
Bob Marshall, the chief executive of Whisker Labs – a company that monitors electrical activity – recently revealed how his firm noticed massive electric spikes hours before the fires were first reported.
He claimed the power to areas near the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst Fires was not instantly shut off as the surges started, and the surge may have resulted in "tree limbs touching wires or wires blowing in the wind and touching."
The theory of a faulty power grid gained traction after Southern California Edison reported a short-circuit during the Hurst fire, with authorities suggesting state leadership, including Gov. Newsom, should be held accountable.
Newsom has since launched an investigation into water shortages at hydrants, with critics pointing to his management of water resources and forests.