Weatherman who Predicted Killer L.A. Infernos Praised for Saving 'Hundreds of Lives' — As He Unveils Warning Sign EVERYONE Missed

He warned his neighbors not to go to sleep, to pack a bag and to be prepared to evacuate in an instant.

McGregor said it dawned on him a week prior to the fires that the weather event could be "cataclysmic," and began the arduous task of convincing anybody who would listen.

He said: "I knew on December 30 that when this windstorm hit, the conditions would be carbon copies of the conditions that were on the ground in Lahaina, Hawaii, and in Paradise, which both were completely leveled and lost around a hundred people each."