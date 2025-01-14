Carrie Underwood 'Doesn't Care' About Furious Backlash Against Her For Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'She's Very Proud to Get the Experience'

Carrie Underwood is unapologetically "proud" to be performing at Donald Trump's inauguration. RadarOnline.com can reveal the country singer is staying focused on the "larger goal" in supporting the president-elect with her performance of America the Beautiful on January 20 – choosing to ignore the backlash she received after announcing the "no-brainer" gig.

The Season 4 American Idol winner, 41, will be performing the anthem after Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance are sworn into office next week. She will be joined by The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

The announcement sparked an immediate divide among fans, with some cheering the artist's decision while others sharply criticized it. But Underwood, who is gearing up to judge the next season of American Idol, isn't exactly supporting Trump according to insiders – who say she's looking at the inauguration performance as more of a career builder.

One source said the Before He Cheats hitmaker is "looking broader than any controversies" and taking the stage "for America", rather than for the upcoming president. They explained: "This is going to be a big year for Carrie who is embarking on being a judge for American Idol and now performing at the inauguration. "This is something that she is very proud of, and the spin she is putting on it is that she is doing it for America, not specifically for Trump."

On the backlash Underwood received, the insider added: "She understands the backlash, but she also doesn't care. "She does her music for everyone, and she also knows many of her fans will be watching the inauguration, so this was a no brainer as she feels there is more good that will come from it besides those that will bash her for what it looks like supporting Trump."

They continued: "She knows that it will all pass and again she is spinning it for herself and those close to her that she is doing it for America. "She is a former American Idol winner and America made her dreams come true, this is her giving back to the country she loves and which has supported her forever."

The source also noted Underwood's hope for a sense of unity with her performance. They said: "She wants to unite the country, and music is her way to do that, she is looking broader than any controversies that have come up and will come up."

As for the potential impact of this decision on her role as a judge on American Idol, they explained: "Those over at Idol are not going to make a big deal out of it whatsoever and support her decision. "They are excited that she is going to be their new judge and are looking forward to America falling in love with her all over again."

In her own statement on the matter, Underwood told fans: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Underwood's response came after Political reporter Matthew Foldi posted the lineup on X – which led to plenty of backlash for the country star. One person raged: "A bit surprised about Underwood, she has been part of the dislike Trump parade," and another added, "You should be ashamed!" A user posted: "Disgusting, never thought she'd sink that low," as one reacted, "It's incredibly outrageous that Carrie Underwood would show up to play at Trump's Inauguration."