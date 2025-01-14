EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal ALL the Signs Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Were Headed for Split After Decade of Marriage

The cracks in Jessica Simpson's 10-year marriage to Eric Johnson had been widening for years before she finally announced the relationship was dead.

RadarOnine.com today takes a closer look at the warning signs that the couple exhibited over their final years together including ditching wedding bands and a barb she aimed at her now ex about turning her back on her singing career to endure "things she didn't deserve".

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the 44-year-old singer-actress said this week.

Simpson, who has more than 6.3 million Instagram followers, and Johnson, a former NFL tight end, are parents to three children: daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, five.

Simpson, who has evacuated her Hidden Hills home amid ongoing LA fires, added: "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.