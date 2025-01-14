EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal ALL the Signs Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Were Headed for Split After Decade of Marriage
The cracks in Jessica Simpson's 10-year marriage to Eric Johnson had been widening for years before she finally announced the relationship was dead.
RadarOnine.com today takes a closer look at the warning signs that the couple exhibited over their final years together including ditching wedding bands and a barb she aimed at her now ex about turning her back on her singing career to endure "things she didn't deserve".
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the 44-year-old singer-actress said this week.
Simpson, who has more than 6.3 million Instagram followers, and Johnson, a former NFL tight end, are parents to three children: daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, five.
Simpson, who has evacuated her Hidden Hills home amid ongoing LA fires, added: "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.
"We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
While Simpson and Johnson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last summer, the two had been "very much living separate lives", said a source.
Prior to their romance, Simpson had been wed to entertainer Nick Lachey, 51, while Johnson had been married to Keri D'Angelo.
After crossing paths in 2010 via a mutual contact, they dated for six months before announcing they had gotten engaged that November.
They wed in July of 2014 after four years of dating in Santa Barbara, California at the San Ysidro Ranch, with their two elder children participating in the ceremony.
Among the 250 guests in attendance included Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, who also recently announced their split.
Simpson was seen with Johnson last summer at the graduation ceremony for daughter Birdie in June in Los Angeles.
The body language between the two appeared to illustrate tension in the relationship, as Johnson, who played for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, walked a few paces ahead of his spouse.
Simpson was seen in a post commemorating another education milestone for her children, their first day of school, in a photo in which she posed with their three kids last September. Johnson was not seen in the image.
The relationship appeared to have deteriorated to the extent that they no longer wore their wedding rings on public outings.
Johnson was not wearing a wedding ring when he was seen in Los Angeles November 12, with the last time he was seen wearing the ring falling more than four months before on June 24.
Simpson did not wear her wedding ring during a December 27 outing in Calabasas.
She cryptically alluded to her marital situation when took to Instagram November 11, posting images adjacent to an interview she conducted from her Nashville music room, as she looks to re-enter the genre.
Simpson, whose hits include I Wanna Love You Forever, I Think I'm in Love with You and With You, captioned a carousel of images: "This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
She created a stir with a post last month in which many fans took note of her sleek appearance.
Simpson and Johnson appeared to be on stable footing as recently as two years ago, as she made remarks that indicated no signs of troubles.
"A true love will never make you question yourself or what's real," Simpson said. '
"Thanks to my amazing soulmate I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt."
She said that Johnson provided a supportive presence as she sought to navigate her career.
"I don't find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding," Simpson gushed.
"He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I've ever met in my life."
Simpson had not alluded directly to Johnson over her social media in more than 15 months.
Her most recent Instagram post September 19, 2023 was a family shot in which all appeared to be fine between the pair.
Simpson captioned the image: "Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own….We love youuuu."
Simpson wrapped up by saying of Johnson: "He ain’t an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better."