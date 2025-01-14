Jessica Simpson FINALLY Announces She's Split From Husband Eric Johnson After 10 Years of Marriage — In Wake of Months of Rumors They Were On the Rocks
Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have split after 10 years of marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the power couple's separation comes after months of insiders telling us how they were on the rocks.
Simpson, 44, said about breaking up with her 45-year-old former NFL star partner: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.
"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Simpson and Johnson have three children – daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and five-year-old daughter Birdie.
Simpson, who has had a torturous and long relationship history, got hitched to ex-tight end Johnson in 2014 after four years of dating.
The star was last pictured wearing her wedding ring in 2023 – helping send rumors the pair were over into overdrive in the last year. Simpson and Johnson hadn't been spotted together since Birdie's kindergarten graduation in June, and the singer's Instagram has been free of content about her now-ex since their Easter celebration in April.
Simpson last week posted a seemingly cryptic post about trying to enjoy life to her Instagram, which read: "Life is short. SMILE while you still have teeth."
She stoked gossip it was over with Johnson by failing to mark his 45th birthday in September on social media.
In yet another of her recent 'cryptic' Instagram posts, Simpson appeared to hit out at Johnson.
She said as she plugged her new music shows: "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic.
"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
Sources have said Simpson has recently thrown herself into an addiction to cosmetic surgery.
Insiders have also alleged Johnson got sick of Simpson's apparent mood swings.
One source added: "Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance. Everyone's wondering how long they can go on like this.
"Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know. He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."
Johnson has been focusing on giving his and Simpson's kids a stable family life while she spends more and more time in Nashville working on new music – with her hectic career schedule also said to have caused a rift between the pair.
Simpson celebrated being alcohol-free for seven years in November 2024, and is said to have previously considered Johnson her "rock".
One insider added: "He has been there for her in her sobriety journey and has been able to deal with all her ups and downs. He has been her rock."
Simpson said about the former athlete in 2023: "A true love will never make you question yourself or what's real. Thanks to my amazing soulmate I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt.
"I don't find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding.
"He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I've ever met in my life."
The now-estranged pair first met through a mutual friend in 2010, and had their first two kids in 2012 and 2013 – with their son and daughter serving as ring bearer and flower girl at their wedding in 2014, which was attended by over 250 guests in Montecito, California.
Simpson 's exes include 98 Degrees boyband singer Nick Lachey, 51, who she was with from 2002 to 2006.
The musician was also with 47-year-old singer John Mayer in 2006, but their tumultuous romance quickly died out.
Mayer infamously referred to Simpson as "sexual napalm" in a 2010 chat with Playboy, during which he also admitted he viewed her as "like crack cocaine".