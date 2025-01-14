Jessica Simpson FINALLY Announces She's Split From Husband Eric Johnson After 10 Years of Marriage — In Wake of Months of Rumors They Were On the Rocks

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have split after 10 years of marriage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the power couple's separation comes after months of insiders telling us how they were on the rocks.

Simpson, 44, said about breaking up with her 45-year-old former NFL star partner: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Simpson and Johnson have three children – daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and five-year-old daughter Birdie.