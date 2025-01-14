Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Offended' by Claim They Were on PR-Driven 'Disaster Tourism Photo Op' Visit By 'Helping Out' in L.A. Wildfires

prince harry meghan markle secretly admitted plan of chasing separate careers
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have branded Justine Bateman's comments about them being 'disaster tourists' as 'offensive'.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "offended" by comments made by actress Justine Bateman who accused the royals of being "disaster tourists" amid the Los Angeles' wildfires.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple have privately branded her remarks as "offensive" as Markle's heart is "broken" due to her close ties with the city where she grew up.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry mega september
Source: MEGA

Harry was seen with Meghan speaking to locals affected by the blaze but Bateman believes the pair's visit was PR-driven.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who live 145km away from the Californian city in Montecito near Santa Barbara, were spotted on Friday handing out food packages and speaking to survivors of the wildfires.

But Arrested Development star Bateman, 58, took to X to blast the pair as "disaster tourists" after they were spotted in footage dressed in plain clothes and speaking with victims and other helpers — and said they were only there for a "photo op".

In response to the comments, a source said: "It's offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity.

"Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle secretly admitted plan of chasing separate careers
Source: MEGA

Markle's heart is 'broken' because of the fires according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

They added Meghan, 43, is "not just a tourist", and her "heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires".

The former working royals were spotted in a clip out and about at an evacuation centre — just hours before it was confirmed the death toll of the blazes had climbed to 24.

They also opened their home in Montecito to victims and donated money and essential items, it was reported.

Article continues below advertisement
justine bateman
Source: MEGA

Family Ties star Justine Bateman said the Royals 'were no better than ambulance chasers' during a brutal social media rant.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Ties star Bateman wrote online: "Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers.

"What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage'? Are they politicians now?

"They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."

Footage showed Harry, 40, and Meghan in Pasadena on Friday, mingling with volunteers and the city's mayor, Victor Gordo.

But the couple were keen to provide any support they could, according to the mayor, saying they were "great people" with "great personalities".

"They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them," Gordo added.

Article continues below advertisement
california wildfires firefighters
Source: MEGA

The wildfires continue to cause devastation across LA.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been handing out food parcels to those affected by the devastating fires at the Pasadena Convention Centre which is being used as an evacuation centre.

The couple were also spotted hugging José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, which is distributing free hot meals to the public and emergency crews in the wake of the wildfires.

Their interaction was broadcast live on FOX LA, with news anchor Susan Hirasuna later being slammed online for describing Meghan as "Princess Markle".

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Embedded Image

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Furiously Branded 'Disaster Tourists' After Dropping Into Food Bank to Meet L.A. Blaze Victims for 'Photo Op'

Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sparks 'Vanity Hair Transplant' Rumors By Sporting Sudden Full Head of Hair in BetterUp Website Snaps — 'It Looks Photoshopped!'

Article continues below advertisement
la rich powerful spark outrage hour armies of private firefighters
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been handing out food parcels to those affected by the devastating fires.

She also received criticism for saying Meghan was "hanging out with the commoners".

It comes after the couple opened the doors to their $29million mansion in Montecito, which is around 90 miles from L.A., to their friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate the ongoing wildfires.

Mayor Gordo added: "Harry and Meghan want to be as helpful as they can be and really they just want to be supportive."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.