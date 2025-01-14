Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Offended' by Claim They Were on PR-Driven 'Disaster Tourism Photo Op' Visit By 'Helping Out' in L.A. Wildfires

The couple, who live 145km away from the Californian city in Montecito near Santa Barbara, were spotted on Friday handing out food packages and speaking to survivors of the wildfires.

But Arrested Development star Bateman, 58, took to X to blast the pair as "disaster tourists" after they were spotted in footage dressed in plain clothes and speaking with victims and other helpers — and said they were only there for a "photo op".

In response to the comments, a source said: "It's offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity.

"Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her."