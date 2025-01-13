Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Furiously Branded 'Disaster Tourists' After Dropping Into Food Bank to Meet L.A. Blaze Victims for 'Photo Op'

Arrested Development star Bateman wrote online: "Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers.

"What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage'? Are they politicians now?

"They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."

The video showed Harry and Meghan in Pasadena on Friday, mingling with volunteers and the city's mayor, Victor Gordo.

But the couple were keen to provide any support they could, according to the mayor, saying they were "great people" with "great personalities".