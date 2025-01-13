Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Furiously Branded 'Disaster Tourists' After Dropping Into Food Bank to Meet L.A. Blaze Victims for 'Photo Op'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been branded "disaster tourists" after they appeared to volunteer during the L.A. wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Hollywood actress Justine Bateman, 58, has been particularly vocal about her disgust of the Royals, following footage of the pair at an evacuation centre came to light — just hours before it was confirmed the death toll of the blazes had risen to 24.
Arrested Development star Bateman wrote online: "Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers.
"What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage'? Are they politicians now?
"They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."
The video showed Harry and Meghan in Pasadena on Friday, mingling with volunteers and the city's mayor, Victor Gordo.
But the couple were keen to provide any support they could, according to the mayor, saying they were "great people" with "great personalities".
Gordo added: "They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been handing out food parcels to those affected by the devastating fires at the Pasadena Convention Centre which is being used as an evacuation centre.
The couple were also spotted hugging José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, which is distributing free hot meals to the public and emergency crews in the wake of the wildfires.
The interaction was broadcast live on FOX LA, with news anchor Susan Hirasuna later being slammed online for describing Meghan as "Princess Markle".
She also received criticism for saying Meghan was "hanging out with the commoners".
It comes after the couple opened the doors to their $29million mansion in Montecito, which is around 145km from L.A., to their friends and loved ones who
Mayor Gordo said: "They (Harry and Meghan) want to be as helpful as they can be and really they just want to be supportive."
He added that the couple visited some of the burnt out houses in Pasadena and Altadena and spoke to those who had lost their homes.
Gordo said: "They took the time to meet the people who were affected and spend time. They are just very caring people who are very concerned for their friends and neighbours."
The fires that have ravaged the city have killed 24 people and burned through almost 14,000 acres.
President Joe Biden has chillingly predicting the death toll is likely to rise after he described the terrifying situation as "like a war scene".
Bateman's public blasting comes after Meghan revealed on Sunday she was pushing back the release date of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, due to the ongoing L.A. wildfire crisis.
The programme was set to be released on January 15, but this has now been moved to March 4.
A statement issued by the Duchess of Sussex on Sunday, three days before the series was scheduled to debut, read: "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."