Dark Secrets of Ozempic Exposed: What Big Pharma Is Hiding About 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug Loved by Celebs

Source: MEGA

Ozempic's dark secrets have been exposed amid mass celeb use of the drug.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Big Pharma is hiding a massive secret about so-called miracle weight-loss drugs like Ozempic – they come with a raft of potentially devastating side effects and can also trap users on an endless merry-go-round of costly treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An investigation into the so-called "game-changing" treatments reveals that the self-injected substances are not necessarily the miracle workers that a conga line of celebrity testimonials would have everyone believe.

One problem is that semaglutide drugs – which trick the brain into believing the stomach is full by mimicking a naturally occurring hormone – need to be taken in perpetuity.

Source: MEGA

Semaglutide drugs like Ozempic may offer weight loss but they come with huge hidden costs and risks.

"While advancements have made these medications more effective with fewer side effects, the question remains – should someone rely on medication indefinitely to maintain a healthy lifestyle?" asked Dr Gaurav Bharti, a plastic surgeon in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Ideally, the answer is no."

The medications were initially approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017 to treat type 2 diabetes. But they are commonly prescribed "off-label" for weight loss, which often isn't covered by insurance and can cost upwards of $1,200 a month.

Despite the expense, the drugs' weight loss properties have sparked a boom in sales.

One-in-eight Americans report having tried them, and 15 million adults, or 6% of the nationwide total, are taking a semaglutide pharmaceutical such as Ozempic, Wegovy or Rybelsus – or a similar-acting class of drugs called tirzepatides sold under brand names Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Source: MEGA

While Ozempic and similar drugs promise quick weight loss, users face serious side effects and long-term reliance.

But sources warn semaglutide comes with possible side effects – including severe nausea, vomiting, gallstones, constipation, kidney disease and even thyroid cancer and suicidal thoughts – hwich have triggered a tidal wave of lawsuits across the country.

Jenny Kent said she lost 12 pounds after taking Ozempic for about three months but also suffered mental health side effects that included withdrawal from friends, flying off the handle at work and feeling like a burden on everyone around her.

"I was just constantly in a state of being overwhelmed," she said, while stressing her well-being improved after quitting the drug.

A spokesperson for Ozempic and Wegovy creator Novo Nordisk said patient safety is its top priority and points out the FDA found no evidence that semaglutide meds cause suicidal thoughts or actions.

Source: MEGA

Experts warn semaglutide users may face muscle loss, highlighting the need for balanced nutrition.

Meanwhile, wellness expert Sam Tejada said users may suffer muscle loss.

"Users of semaglutide need to make sure they're getting their macro and micro nutrients throughout the day," he warned.

"If they're not, they can easily lose muscle weight, which is associated with health lifespan and longevity. A lack of muscle can actually make you sick."

According to Dr Bharti, the only enduring way to beat the bulge is through making tough lifestyle changes.

He said: "The ultimate goal should be to transition to a natural, sustainable routine free of long-term reliance on medications or supplements with potential side effects."

