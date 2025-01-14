Dark Secrets of Ozempic Exposed: What Big Pharma Is Hiding About 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug Loved by Celebs

Big Pharma is hiding a massive secret about so-called miracle weight-loss drugs like Ozempic – they come with a raft of potentially devastating side effects and can also trap users on an endless merry-go-round of costly treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An investigation into the so-called "game-changing" treatments reveals that the self-injected substances are not necessarily the miracle workers that a conga line of celebrity testimonials would have everyone believe.

One problem is that semaglutide drugs – which trick the brain into believing the stomach is full by mimicking a naturally occurring hormone – need to be taken in perpetuity.