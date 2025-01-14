Trump's Entire Family 'In Crosshairs of Assassins' as Secret Service Protection is 'Running on Fumes'
Donald Trump's family is in imminent danger of possible assassination as the already embattled U.S. Secret Service will be stretched to the max in efforts to protect his vulnerable wife and teen son.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Trump clan is an easy target for homegrown maniacs and trained terror groups in the wake of two recent assassination attempts on the incoming 47th president – as well as a pre-election plot by Iran to erase him.
"The threat level is high now because the country is so divided," renowned private eye and security pro Paul Huebl warned.
"Many people are angry with the election results and there are those who want to hurt him."
The stunning security assessment comes as the agency in charge of protecting high-ranking officials has only 8,000 employees despite a wish-list budget, which never materialized, to hire 2,000 additional workers for fiscal year 2026.
"We do the best we can with the resources we have, but we have been constrained for well over a decade now in terms of resourcing and hiring," Matthew Noyes, director of the agency's cyber policy and strategy, said at a recent global security forum.
"That has a long impact in terms of increasing the staffing to do both of our incredibly important tasks."
A bipartisan House task force investigating the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennslyvania – and a second attempt by an unhinged shooter who managed to get within a few hundred yards of the ex-president on his Florida golf course 67 days later – led to the roasting of top security officials.
Experts have said Tehran is hyper-motivated to take out Trump after he gave the green light to a 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed ruthless Iranian Major General Qasem Solcimani, the country's beloved military commander.
And Wayne Madsen, former consultant for the National Security Agency, said any upgrades at the beleaguered Secret Service come too late for Trump and kin, including politically active sons Donald Jr. and Eric, who will likely get their own security detail.
"They can't just increase the number of Secret Service agents, because they need to be trained you can't just take a police officer and make them a Secret Service agent," Madsen said. "They must go through rigorous training, which could take a year or more."
While Trump is surrounded by a team of agents, the over-extended agency will also need to protect wife Melania, 54, who lives in Manhattan's Trump Tower, and 18-year-old Barron, a New York University student and target of a malicious social media campaign where students have filmed him walking around campus.
In one blurry video with more than 10,000 views, the 6-foot-9 first son is seen strolling through the university halls as the Charlie Puth hit We Don't Talk Anymore plays in the background.
Barron cannot walk out the door without being tailed by dozens of students with cameras, "which means everything he does is documented and visible, but also means there are people in those crowds who are possible threats", Madsen said.
Adding to Barron's risk, Russia and other rogue nations are dispatching thousands of their spies disguised as students and researchers to top universities like NYU.
"Somebody may try to go after Barron and Melania just to hurt Trump," warned Huebl. "It could be an organized effort by political forces, or it could be people who are wired and set off by events but both elements are extremely dangerous."