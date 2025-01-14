Donald Trump Goes Nuclear Against 'Lamebrained' Prosecutor Jack Smith After DoJ Releases His 137-Page Report into Election Interference at 1am
Donald Trump has laid into prosecutor Jack Smith after he released his 137-page report into election interference at 1am.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect, 78, didn’t take too kindly to the early morning verdict, hitting back instantly with his own fiery response via a Truth Social post.
Smith stood by his decision to bring charges against Trump in the much-anticipated report and insisted he would have been convicted of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States had he not won the election for president.
In a scathing statement issued along with the report, Smith admonished Trump for what he described as excessive lies and deceit to upend the American enterprise.
The report stated: "The throughline of all of Mr. Trump's criminal efforts was deceit — knowingly false claims of election fraud — and the evidence shows that Mr. Trump used these lies as a weapon to defeat a federal government function foundational to the United States' democratic process."
The comprehensive report, coming just days before Trump is to return to the White House on January 20, focuses fresh attention on his extensive but failed effort to cling to power in 2020.
But Trump quickly slammed the report in a Truth Social post at about 1:41am on Tuesday.
His typically furious post read: "Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his 'boss,' Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another 'Report' based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was, and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi, and others, were.
The president-elect then followed it up with two more retorts to his social media platform.
"To show you how desperate Deranged Jack Smith is, he released his Fake findings at 1:00 A.M. in the morning. Did he say that the Unselect Committee illegally destroyed and deleted all of the evidence."
He followed it up with his trademark: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
With the prosecution foreclosed thanks to Trump's election victory, the 137-page document is expected to be the final Justice Department chronicle of the probes.
Smith, who resigned on Sunday after completing two criminal investigations, wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland that he believed had Trump stood trial on the charges, he would have been convicted.
Smith wrote: "The department's view that the Constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a president is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the government's proof or the merits of the prosecution, which the office stands fully behind."
"Indeed, but for Mr Trump's election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial," he added.
Trump branded Smith "a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide. THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!"
Smith wrote the report, which was transmitted to Congress early Tuesday after a judge refused to block its release.
It describes prosecutors' charging decisions in the case that resulted in Trump being indicted for taking a trove of national security documents to Mar-a-Lago.
They also include the decision to charge Trump with heading a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.
The document includes, for the first time, a detailed assessment from Smith about his investigation, as well as a defense by Smith against criticism by Trump and his allies that the investigation was politicized.
Even though Smith sought to salvage the indictment, the team dismissed it entirely in November because of longstanding Justice Department policy that says sitting presidents cannot face federal prosecution.