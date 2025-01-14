Donald Trump Goes Nuclear Against 'Lamebrained' Prosecutor Jack Smith After DoJ Releases His 137-Page Report into Election Interference at 1am

Smith stood by his decision to bring charges against Trump in the much-anticipated report and insisted he would have been convicted of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States had he not won the election for president.

In a scathing statement issued along with the report, Smith admonished Trump for what he described as excessive lies and deceit to upend the American enterprise.

The report stated: "The throughline of all of Mr. Trump's criminal efforts was deceit — knowingly false claims of election fraud — and the evidence shows that Mr. Trump used these lies as a weapon to defeat a federal government function foundational to the United States' democratic process."