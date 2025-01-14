Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Scandals > Danny Masterson

Despicable Danny Masterson 'Abandoned by A-List Pals' as He Languishes in Jail for Sex Attacks

danny masterson abandoned by a list pals
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson has been 'abandoned by his A-List pals' as he languishes in jail.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Danny Masterson continues to reach out to old Hollywood friends from behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal he's about as popular as the plague.

With the disgraced That '70s Show alum, 48, doing at least 30 years in a California prison for sex attacks on two members of his Scientologist church, it's no wonder he's being treated like a leper by his former peers, insiders add.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson abandoned by a list pals
Source: MEGA

Kutcher and Kunis distanced themselves after backlash over their defence of sex beast Masterson.

Article continues below advertisement

"The longer Danny's incarcerated, the more his already severely diminished influence dwindles," a source added. "This is significant because, in his heyday, Danny was well respected and even had bigger stars than he, who looked up to him for advice."

Masterson's former co-stars and longtime pals Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis already know the toxic effects of being linked to the creep.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson abandoned by a list pals
Source: MEGA

Phillips moved on quickly, divorcing Masterson and dating millionaire Mazur.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the celeb couple came under fire last year when they wrote letters begging a judge to go easy on Masterson. The backlash was so bad it had crippled their showbiz careers.

"Ashton and Mila don't call or send care packages," the source said. "They've totally backtracked on their promises to stand by him.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson abandoned by a list pals
Source: MEGA

Hollywood elites have shunned Masterson as his influence dwindles during his lengthy prison sentence.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Scandals
bill cosby million fortune

Shamed Sex Creep Bill Cosby's $400Million Fortune 'Devastated' by Legal Bills and Lack of Work

Composite photo of Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Makes Stunning Allegations About Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper's 'Closeness' With Child Rape-Accused Jay-Z

Materson’s ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, 44, isn't looking back either.

She filed for divorce just two weeks after his conviction and, over the summer, was seen enjoying life on the arm of millionaire businessman Jamie Mazur, 43.

"There are still some people sending letters and visiting Danny in prison, but they are few and far between," the source said. "Most people have simply turned the page on this guy."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.