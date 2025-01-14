Despicable Danny Masterson 'Abandoned by A-List Pals' as He Languishes in Jail for Sex Attacks
Danny Masterson continues to reach out to old Hollywood friends from behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal he's about as popular as the plague.
With the disgraced That '70s Show alum, 48, doing at least 30 years in a California prison for sex attacks on two members of his Scientologist church, it's no wonder he's being treated like a leper by his former peers, insiders add.
"The longer Danny's incarcerated, the more his already severely diminished influence dwindles," a source added. "This is significant because, in his heyday, Danny was well respected and even had bigger stars than he, who looked up to him for advice."
Masterson's former co-stars and longtime pals Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis already know the toxic effects of being linked to the creep.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the celeb couple came under fire last year when they wrote letters begging a judge to go easy on Masterson. The backlash was so bad it had crippled their showbiz careers.
"Ashton and Mila don't call or send care packages," the source said. "They've totally backtracked on their promises to stand by him.
Materson’s ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, 44, isn't looking back either.
She filed for divorce just two weeks after his conviction and, over the summer, was seen enjoying life on the arm of millionaire businessman Jamie Mazur, 43.
"There are still some people sending letters and visiting Danny in prison, but they are few and far between," the source said. "Most people have simply turned the page on this guy."