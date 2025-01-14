Spiraling Singer Jessica Simpson Feared to be 'Wasting Away' and 'Killing Herself' With Brutal Surgeries Regime Amid Eric Johnson Split
Jessica Simpson is at the center of fears she is wasting away and wrecking her body with head-to-toe cosmetic surgeries as the insecure beauty attempts to rebuild herself while buckling under the pressure of her stagnant music career and collapsed marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The trout-pouted performer – who has just split from her husband Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage – recently shared unrecognizable photos of herself on social media as she kicked back in a recording studio, where she was working on her first album since 2010.
"She just doesn't seem to be all there right now. Her health seems rather shaky and that's putting it charitably," an insider said.
"Up close, she looks unwell. Sometime, she's a straight-up space cadet, and you just don't know what she's talking about. Jessica hasn't been herself for a long time."
Many of Simpson’s 6.3 million online followers were shocked by her drastically different appearance. Some suggested she looked nothing like her previous girl-next-door image and more closely resembled the plastic personalities of reality TV – such as the Kardashians and Real Housewife Kim Zolciak.
While Simpson has fattened her bottom line to the tune of $200 million with her fashion business, her recording career has taken a back seat in recent decades.
In fact, she hasn't had a big hit since 2003's “With You” and her once-promising acting career has also fizzled, as her last movie was 2008's Private Valentine.
Sources have spent months warning the recovering boozer's 10-year marriage to retired football player Eric Johnson may be careening toward divorce, thanks to her crazy mood swings and penchant for nips and tucks.
Both Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45, were recently spotted not wearing their wedding rings before it finally emerged on Tuesday January 14 they were splitting.
Insiders said the twosome – parents to daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, and son Ace, 11 – have been living mostly apart for nearly a year while the former pop princess holed up in Nashville to revive her music career.
"She's given up putting on any kind of a united front. She's been living apart in a separate house while hunting for a divorce lawyer on the sly,| the insider said about the lead-up to the split.
"She and Eric needed to give each other some space. But both of their futures are totally up in the air until they figure out a more permanent arrangement going forward."
According to the source, level-headed Johnson was the one keeping the family's lives on track by organizing schedules for their kids.
The insider added: "These are not skills that come easy to Jessica on her own."
Sources said the pair has not appeared together at functions at their children's school in some time and the duo's estrangement had other parents gossiping.
"Jessica's losing a lot if she really cuts Eric out of her life instead of ironing out the problems in their relationship," the insider warned about the future of the pair's relationship.
Last year, an insider said ex-jock Johnson and the Dukes of Hazzard actress – who lost over 100 pounds after going sober in 2017 are "amicably" co-parenting, but they're "essentially papering over the cracks or putting their issues on the back burner".
According to the insider, there are real fears Simpson is now looking for attention in all the wrong places by posting racy photos online.
The source added: "Her head is in the clouds. It's almost like she doesn't have a grip on reality. She's so fixated on her appearance. Everything else is taking a back seat and treating Eric rotten doesn't help her case."