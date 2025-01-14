Spiraling Singer Jessica Simpson Feared to be 'Wasting Away' and 'Killing Herself' With Brutal Surgeries Regime Amid Eric Johnson Split

Jessica Simpson is at the center of fears she is wasting away and wrecking her body with head-to-toe cosmetic surgeries as the insecure beauty attempts to rebuild herself while buckling under the pressure of her stagnant music career and collapsed marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The trout-pouted performer – who has just split from her husband Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage – recently shared unrecognizable photos of herself on social media as she kicked back in a recording studio, where she was working on her first album since 2010.

"She just doesn't seem to be all there right now. Her health seems rather shaky and that's putting it charitably," an insider said.

"Up close, she looks unwell. Sometime, she's a straight-up space cadet, and you just don't know what she's talking about. Jessica hasn't been herself for a long time."