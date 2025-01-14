Jessica Simpson's Cursed Relationship History Revealed As She Announces Split From Eric Johnson — After Being Branded 'Sexual Napalm' By Famous Lover

She went on to reveal they exchanged "love letters," describing their bond as "like Johnny and I were prison pen pals, two people who wanted too much to be with each other but were kept apart — by bars, by our stars, by our respective spouses."

Next up was singer John Mayer, 47, who famously branded Simpson as "sexual napalm" in a now-infamous 2010 Playboy interview, where he also described her as "like crack cocaine to me".

Despite their undeniable chemistry, Simpson revealed in Open Book their relationship was far from easy.

They broke up nearly nine times, she claimed.

"We were great at intimacy," Simpson shared. "We were great at loving each other. That was easy, but the relationship was very complex."

She added: "John loved me when I was shining and he drew inspiration from that light. When he tapped me dry, he looked at me like I was withholding something from him."