Home > News > Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Cursed Relationship History Revealed As She Announces Split From Eric Johnson — After Being Branded 'Sexual Napalm' By Famous Lover

jessica simpson feared wasting away and killing herself
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson's marriage to Eric Johnson has ended after 10 years, following rumors the pair were on the verge of splitting circulating for months.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 7:49 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson's relationship curse has struck again following her split from former NFL star Eric Johnson.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple were living apart before eventually calling time on their 10-year marriage – but it's only the latest in a long line of romances which have ended in failure for the singer.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Simpson and Johnson's split comes after the former was spotted without her wedding ring in December.

Simpson, 44, made her name in the world of reality TV by starring in MTV series Newlyweds with first husband Nick Lachey back in the early Noughties.

And it's because of this cult show interest in The Dukes of Hazzard star's relationships will never tire, especially as the actress is so unlucky in love.

Simpson married former boyband star Lachey, 51, in 2002 and they quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples courtesy of Newlyweds, which ran from 2003 to 2005.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Simpson and first husband Nick Lachey starred in reality series Newlyweds which followed their relationship in miniscule detail.

But the pressure of public scrutiny and their different career paths eventually took a toll, leading to their divorce in 2006 after four years of marriage.

In her 2020 memoir Open Book, she shared her relationship with Lachey was deeply impactful, but also complicated by her own insecurities and the intense public pressure they faced.

Simpson admitted she was "too young" and not fully prepared for the weight of the public's expectations.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Simpson claims she had an 'emotional affair' with Dukes of Hazzard co-star Johnny Knoxville during filming of the 2005 movie.

During her marriage to Lachey, Simpson admitted growing close to Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, 53, a fellow castmember on The Dukes of Hazzard.

She revealed in Open Book the pair enjoyed what she described as an "emotional affair", insisting it never turned physical, despite the fact Simpson claims they both "wanted to be together."

Knoxville, who was married to first wife Melanie Lynn Clapp at the time, has never commented about their relationship, but Simpson addressed their connection in her memoir.

She said: "It's funny, I know, because I had placed such an emphasis on sex by not having it before marriage. After I actually had sex, I understood that the emotional part was what mattered. And Johnny and I had that."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Simpson and Knoxville – here with co-star Sean William Scott – wanted to be together but couldn't due to their spouses, according to the singer in her memoir.

She went on to reveal they exchanged "love letters," describing their bond as "like Johnny and I were prison pen pals, two people who wanted too much to be with each other but were kept apart — by bars, by our stars, by our respective spouses."

Next up was singer John Mayer, 47, who famously branded Simpson as "sexual napalm" in a now-infamous 2010 Playboy interview, where he also described her as "like crack cocaine to me".

Despite their undeniable chemistry, Simpson revealed in Open Book their relationship was far from easy.

They broke up nearly nine times, she claimed.

"We were great at intimacy," Simpson shared. "We were great at loving each other. That was easy, but the relationship was very complex."

She added: "John loved me when I was shining and he drew inspiration from that light. When he tapped me dry, he looked at me like I was withholding something from him."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Singer John Mayer famously branded Simpson 'sexual napalm' in a 2010 Playboy interview.

In November 2007, Simpson started dating NFL star Tony Romo, 44, and she was blamed for his performances dipping on the field.

The couple split just a day before her 29th birthday in 2009, with Simpson later admitting Mayer still had a "hold" on her.

Simpson was also linked to Maroon Five singer Adam Levine, 45, both during her marriage with Lachey, and afterwards, when she was spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, reportedly after spending the night at the rocker's house.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Simpson dated NFL star Tony Romo – and was blamed for his poor performances on the field.

Simpson crossed paths with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, 57, in 2010 when he wrote the song for her reality TV show The Price of Beauty.

The pair quickly developed a close friendship that led to speculation about a romantic connection, with sources hinting at a possible fling.

However, neither Simpson nor Corgan ever confirmed the rumors

Simpson's marriage to Johnson, 45, had been rumoured to be on the rocks for some time before they called it quits.

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Simpson was also linked with Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan, left, and Maroon Five frontman Adam Levine.

In December, she was spotted without her wedding ring, and the couple haven't been seen together since their daughter Birdie's kindergarten graduation on June 7.

Announcing their split, Jessica — who shares three children with the ex-San Francisco 49ers star, daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and five-year-old daughter Birdie — said: "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.

"We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Simpson and her soon-to-be ex-husband Johnson, with whom she shares three children, confirmed on Monday she had split from the former athlete.

